Henry Winkler Is Trending on Social Media for the Most Simple Reason

The Emmy Awards ceremony was a media frenzy on Monday night with cameras pointing in every direction, yet Henry Winkler and his smartphone managed to steal the show in some ways. Winkler was on hand taking selfies left and right, making him a trending topic on social media the next morning. It looks like he may have had more fun than anyone at the award show.

Winkler was gregarious and open-handed at the Emmys this year – he answered interview questions on the red carpet, showered other performers with compliments and created soundbites that will have fans howling. He posted selfies with most of the main cast of Abbott Elementary throughout the night, as well as a surreptitious one with Lizzo. He even photobombed Zendaya, to followers' delight.

At 76 years old, Winkler is an undisputed icon in the TV industry – especially when it comes to sitcoms. That's why Abbott Elementary fans were particularly pleased to see him showing so much love for the breakout hit series. Winkler cut into Entertainment Tonight's interview with star Tyler James Williams, who was brought to tears by the older actor's praise.

Winkler's show Barry was nominated for outstanding comedy series, while Winkler himself was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series, but both awards went to other shows. Still, it was clearly a successful night out for Winkler. Scroll down for some of Winkler's best moments from the Emmys and fans' biggest responses.