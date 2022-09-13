Henry Winkler Is Trending on Social Media for the Most Simple Reason
The Emmy Awards ceremony was a media frenzy on Monday night with cameras pointing in every direction, yet Henry Winkler and his smartphone managed to steal the show in some ways. Winkler was on hand taking selfies left and right, making him a trending topic on social media the next morning. It looks like he may have had more fun than anyone at the award show.
Winkler was gregarious and open-handed at the Emmys this year – he answered interview questions on the red carpet, showered other performers with compliments and created soundbites that will have fans howling. He posted selfies with most of the main cast of Abbott Elementary throughout the night, as well as a surreptitious one with Lizzo. He even photobombed Zendaya, to followers' delight.
At 76 years old, Winkler is an undisputed icon in the TV industry – especially when it comes to sitcoms. That's why Abbott Elementary fans were particularly pleased to see him showing so much love for the breakout hit series. Winkler cut into Entertainment Tonight's interview with star Tyler James Williams, who was brought to tears by the older actor's praise.
Winkler's show Barry was nominated for outstanding comedy series, while Winkler himself was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series, but both awards went to other shows. Still, it was clearly a successful night out for Winkler. Scroll down for some of Winkler's best moments from the Emmys and fans' biggest responses.
'DILF'
Henry Winkler learned a new vocab word while reading a thirst tweet at the #EMMYs 😭 pic.twitter.com/aaP2vH6yX1— Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) September 12, 2022
One of the most popular clips of the night showed Winkler learning the slang term "DILF" in real time thanks to a tweet from a fan.
Abbott Elementary
he loved them!! https://t.co/hIOtlI8DPb— t (@cinedruig) September 13, 2022
Die-hard fans of Abbott Elementary were pleased to learn that Winkler was one of them. The actor could not say enough nice things about the sitcom.
Big Fan
I love him https://t.co/kZ8POsSFMr— megz (@meganreillyxo55) September 13, 2022
Henry Winkler representing all of the Hacks fan in front of Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder: #Emmys2022 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/X73KRu0tP3— Flav⎊ (@Darveyinbed) September 12, 2022
While Winkler himself is an A-lister as far as most people are concerned, fans were amused to see him starstruck by other popular performers such as Lizzo and Jean Smart.
Being Himself
The difference is authenticity. It's not hard to do social media when you are just being yourself rather than trying to construct some publicly-acceptable façade. Can I say "Potemkin celebrities"?— Jake Zelten (@JakeZelten) September 13, 2022
the real winner of tonight is henry winkler. not one photo of him looking anything less than just ecstatic to be there and included in the festivities. absolute sunshine of a human being. favorite person on the planet.— avery | justice for barry (@barryroyco) September 13, 2022
Admirers noted that Winkler succeeds on social media generally by using it without pretensions or agendas. He simply posts like any other daily user.
Interviews
the way tyler is so overwhelmed by THEE henry winkler complimenting him and the way henry is so sweet and kind while he’s gushing about tyler and his role i love them https://t.co/1bVQZDRdBx— elise | nandor’s pr manager (@bisexualcrises) September 13, 2022
#Barry star Henry Winkler on the best part of working with co-star Bill Hader: “He’s generous, he’s precise, he’s demanding, he’s warm, all in the same moment. How can you beat that?” #Emmys #Emmys2022 | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTV https://t.co/UW947lxW8g pic.twitter.com/HaPvWNkRDr— Variety (@Variety) September 12, 2022
Winkler's moment with Williams resonated with a lot of fans in a very particular way. Meanwhile, Winkler also raved about his Barry co-star Bill Hader.
Fonzie
We need to pause now and then to appreciate that Henry Winkler became famous for playing a character who was the epitome of detached coolness, when in reality he is a totally sincere dork. Just a gem of a human. https://t.co/OLgX6uj2Dl— Eric D. Snider (@EricDSnider) September 13, 2022
Fans remarked that Winkler's real-life persona has become the opposite of the character that made him famous, and yet is no less beloved.
Protect Him
bill hader said “i won’t be the one to kill henry winkler” and i respect that https://t.co/9KkIAJHDu4— xan (taylor’s version) (@xandoesread) September 13, 2022
I'll be genuinely sad for absolutely ages when David Attenborough dies. And Michael Palin. Miriam Margolyes. Margaret Atwood. Judi Dench. David Gilmour. Billy Connolly. Henry Winkler.
They made my life more interesting and joyous. All without any pomp. pic.twitter.com/s1tQlTUChC— Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) September 12, 2022
When photos showed that Hader wore a mask for most of the night, many fans presumed it was to add another layer of protection for Winkler, who is at high risk for COVID-19 because of his age. In fact, Hader himself has said that he takes COVID-19 precautions because he is personally immunocompromised, but it still kicked off a conversation about fiercely defending Winkler from any harm.