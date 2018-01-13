Helen Mirren Wants to Return to ‘Fast and Furious’ Series

Helen Mirren seems to hope that her appearance in Fate of The Furious wasn’t a one-off gig. She told Metro this week that she hopes to reprise her role as Magdalene Shaw in the series’ next installment.

Mirren was making the rounds to discuss her performance in The Leisure Seeker, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. However, the reporter, apparently a big fan of the Furious family and their exploits, threw in a question at the end of the interview, asking Mirren if she’d be returning to the series.

“I hope so. I would love to do that. That would be just great,” the actress said. She might have said more if the discussion weren’t on such tight time constraints.

Mirren’s character, Magdalene Shaw, made her debut in the Furious universe in 2017’s Fate of The Furious. She played the mother of Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) — the main villain of the series’ eighth installment. However, Mirren and Statham were only on screen together for one scene, prompting an outcry from fans who want to see more from the maligned mother and son duo.

Luke Evans, who played another Shaw brother in Fast & Furious 6, is reportedly eager to appear in a film with Mirren. In October, he told Metro that he thought it would be “quite brilliant” to return to the series along with “Mummy Mirren.”

If the chance comes for a Shaw family reunion, it won’t be for a while. Universal has the ninth installment of the franchise slated for April 10, 2020. However, there is a spin-off film planned for Jul. 26, 2019, which will reportedly revolve around Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Statham.) Perhaps there’s a chance for Evans and/or Mirren to make an appearance there.

The Fast and The Furious franchise has become Universal’s biggest intellectual property. All told, the movies have made just over $5 billion, making it the sixth highest-grossing film series of all time.

As for Mirren, the legendary actress seems to have struck the perfect balance between blockbuster hits like the Furious movies and serious, dramatic films. Her best actress nomination was no surprise to anyone this year — in fact many were shocked she didn’t win. Her slate for this year includes the thriller Winchester, as well as the Disney fantasy adventure The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.