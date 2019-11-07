Helen Mirren Says It Was ‘Greatly Flattering’ to Be Mistaken for Keanu Reeves’ Girlfriend

Over the weekend, Keanu Reeves attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala with artist Alexandra Grant, and the pair held hands on the red carpet and posed for photos together. Fans were quick to gush over Reeves’ reported relationship online, though some of them mistakenly identified Grant as actress Helen Mirren.

“I saw that,” Mirren told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday at the premiere of her new film The Good Liar. “That was very flattering on me, you know, because she’s obviously lovely.”

Mirren is married to director Taylor Hackford, who directed Reeves in the 1997 thriller The Devil’s Advocate.

“I do know Keanu very well. He did a film with my husband and he is just the most adorable, lovely person,” Mirren shared. “So she’s a lucky girl and I’m sure that he’s a lucky boy.”

Some Twitter users had confused Grant, who wore her natural silver hair in a bun on the carpet, with Mirren, though most noted that their mental mix-up was only momentary.

“I thought keanu was dating helen mirren based on the photos,” someone wrote.

“For a moment I thought Keanu was dating Helen Mirren and I was like ‘Welp, time to beat Keanu savagely’ because there’s only so much awesome one man can be allowed to have in his life,” another tweet read.

“For a hot second I thought Keanu was dating Helen Mirren,” another person tweeted.

Reeves, 55, and Grant, 46, have known each other for years, working together on Reeves’ 2011 adult picture book, Ode to Happiness. Reeves wrote the book and Grant illustrated the project, a process they repeated with the 2016 book Shadows. That year, they began a publishing company together and posed for photos on the red carpet at the UNAIDS Gala during Art Basel in Basel, Switzerland.

“It wasn’t a secret,” a source told Us Weekly of the pair. “They have been dating since at least summer of 2017.”

After the photos of the pair at the LACMA Gala were published, Twitter users were thrilled about Reeves’ potential romance.

