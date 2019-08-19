Heidi Klum Goes Topless and Flashes Wedding Ring in Candid New Photos From Honeymoon

Heidi Klum isn’t afraid to show a little skin — especially during her honeymoon with husband Tom Kaulitz. The 46-year-old model posed topless on Instagram Sunday, wearing only a bath towel as she soaked up the Italian sun on a boat.

“All I see is WATER,” Klum captioned the cheeky shot. The black and white photo was edited with a rainbow streaking through the center.

In another shot shared from the nautical trip, Klum showed off her gold wedding band for the camera, captioning the happy photo with a smiling emoji.

The honeymoon comes after Klum and Kaulitz said “I do” for the second time — this time, on a luxury yacht in front of close friends and family members off the Italian island of Capri. Klum dazzled in a white strapless wedding dress that featured detachable sleeves, a dress she recently described on Instagram as her “dream wedding dress.”

A source told E! News that the former Project Runway host’s children — Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou — stood next to the couple as they exchanged their vows.

“Heidi’s kids were all in the wedding. The girls were bridesmaids and wore white dresses that matched their mom,” the source said. “The boys were ring bearers and wore tan suits.”

Klum was first publicly linked to the Tokio Hotel guitarist in March 2018, then got engaged on Christmas Eve 2018, then married secretly less than a year later in February 2019, according to TMZ, who reported the news in July. The date was reportedly the day that they met a year prior. The yacht nuptials came a few months later in August.

The couple may have been having a bit too much fun on their honeymoon last week, as they were fined for illegally swimming in the famous Blue Grotto in Capri, where swimming is prohibited. RTL News reported earlier this month that the couple was fined $6,700 by police after they and their guests got in the protected waters.

Kaulitz’s simple proposal was reportedly breakfast-in-bed style, with a friend of Klum’s telling PEOPLE that he and the kids worked together on the project.

“So Tom and the kids together worked on making a breakfast tray for Heidi that had coffee, flowers, and a ring box,” the friend said. “It was important for Tom to have the kids included in the whole thing, so they all brought the tray up to Heidi’s room and surprised her with breakfast in bed and then he proposed.”

