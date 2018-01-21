Heidi Klum Reveals Topless ‘Blast From the Past’ Photo

Heidi Klum drew a lot of eyes on Instagram on Saturday with a black and white topless throwback photo.

Blast From the Past: 🖤 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jan 19, 2018 at 7:59am PST

The 44-year-old model wrote "Blast From the Past" in the caption, along with a black heart emoji. The photo shows a younger Klum taking a sidelong look at the camera, glaring through her eyelashes with an intense expression.

Klum has been sharing a whole lot of glitz and glamour photos with her followers lately, as she's been out to plenty of photogenic events this award show season. The model has been representing her shows, Project Runway and America's Got Talent, both of which were nominated for Critics' Choice Awards this year.

Klum is also still modeling well into her forties, proving that age is just a number. Earlier this month, she appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar, and she didn't leave much to the imagination in ads for the upcoming season of Germany's Next Top Model.

For Klum, TV seems to be the priority. Her social media feeds are full of behind-the-scenes peeks, and she seems to genuinely enjoy her time with co-stars, working on big productions.

Klum is set to return to the big screen this spring, as she lends her voice in the animated move Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad. The movie boasts an impressive cast, including James Franco, Alec Baldwin, Jeremy Renner and John Cleese. It's scheduled for release in April 2018, though few details are available so far.