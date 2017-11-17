Heidi Klum Shows off Her Beach Bum in New Instagram Photo

Heidi Klum put her assets on full display in her latest selfie for fans.

The model and America’s Got Talent judge hit the beach in California on Thursday to catch some rays, cool off and work on her tan.

But Klum admittedly isn’t a fan of tan lines, so she stripped down to soak up the sun in her birthday suit.

CALIFORNIA DREAMING 🌞🌴❤️🌈😻🦋 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Nov 16, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

Klum shared her naked selfie on Instagram and fans went wild for her “California dreaming” post.

“The hills are alive!” one follower wrote of the former Victoria’s Secret angel’s curvy booty. Another added, “Wish I had a butt like that.”

Some fans were in awe of the 44-year-old’s tight hourglass figure, which the German-American beauty is known for.

“U still got that killer body,” one user commented.

To maintain her famous figure, Klum puts in work to stay in tip-top shape. But above all else, the entertainer says she practices moderation.

“Whenever I can [exercise], I do, and when I can’t, then I can’t. I don’t beat myself over it,” Klum told Extra at the launch of Heidi Klum Intimates. “[I] go in the attic where I have my little treadmill… You don’t need a trainer, you can really do things yourself.”

She also swears by doing ‘butt lifts’ on the floor, adding ankle weights to make the simple move more effective on a tight schedule.

As for her diet, Klum enjoys lean proteins, fruits and veggies as go-to fueling foods.

“In 2013, I made a New Year’s resolution to drink a fruit and veggie smoothie every morning. It’s one of those that went from a resolution to a life habit. My kids and I do it together, and we love it,” she told Glamour.

And perhaps the most exciting facet of the supermodel’s routine is that no unhealthy foods are totally off-limits. Klum says she believes in balance over deprivation, adding, “If I want a cheeseburger, I am not only going to eat that cheeseburger, but I’m going to enjoy that cheeseburger.”

For Klum, though, it’s all about celebrating her body by enjoying life in the nude — even in front of her four kids.

“I feel more comfortable when I’m naked than when I have clothes on,” she told PEOPLE. “My parents have always been very free as well, maybe I’m just a hippie at heart.”