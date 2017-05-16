Heidi Klum Reveals Old School Pic With Her Mom, Clearly Shares Same Genes

Supermodel Heidi Klum wanted to show off her mom on Mother’s Day, and many users were surprised how much the two look alike.

My Mom…. I love you ❤️ #mothersday A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on May 14, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

The black-and-white shows Heidi and her mother Erna side-by-side, and the resemblance is uncanny. Their entire facial structure is identical, especially when it comes to the smile.

The mother and daughter are seen cheesing with big, beautiful smiles that are clearly genetically shared.

“My Mom…. I love you ❤️ #mothersday,” she simply captioned the photo.

It’s a rare occurrence for Heidi to post about her mother, but it’s not unprecedented.

Back in November 2015, she uploaded a photo of her father Günther and Erna as they celebrated their 42nd anniversary on the beach. Her dad plays it cool while her mom lets out a small grin it in the shot.

Happy 42nd Anniversary ❤️💋 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Nov 17, 2015 at 5:37pm PST

Heidi didn’t just limit the Mother’s Day shoutouts to her mom, however.

She also uploaded a shot of her and four children, which was dedicated to all “moms out there in the world.”

While she was one of many celebs who honored their mothers on the special day, that’s not the only thing she’s been in the headlines for as of late.

The Project Runway host has also been seen out and about in some tropical locales in some rather revealing outfits. Most notably she went topless on a fishing expedition, which was eye-catching, to say the least.

Aside from those escapades, the Victoria’ Secret model is still extremely active in television. She’s currently hosting Germany’s Next Top Model, as she has for all of the show’s 12 seasons. She’s also slated to return to Project Runway when it returns for its next seasons.

She’ll be a judge on the next season of America’s Got Talent, which returns on May 30.

Photo Credit: Instagram: @heidiklum Twitter / @heidiklum