Heather Locklear Ordered to 30-Day Mental Health Facility Stay Following Assault Arrest

A judge ordered Heather Locklear to enroll in a residential treatment program at a mental health facility as part of her sentencing for two incidents in 2018. The Melrose Place star pleaded no contest on Friday to eight misdemeanor offenses of battery and resisting officers. The judge found her guilty and originally ordered her to serve 120 days in jail. That sentence, however, was stayed in lieu of Locklear entering a mental health facility by Sept. 6 and staying for 30 days.

Locklear was released on probation after the hearing and the case was continued until Sept. 6.

The charges against Locklear stem from two separate incidents in 2018. In February, she was arrested after a domestic violence call was reported at her home and charged with four counts of misdemeanor battery and one of obstructing an officer. Police claimed Locklear became combative during the arrest and battered three officers.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s department told Entertainment Tonight at the time, “Yesterday at about 10 p.m., our deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. When they arrived, Ms. Locklear was uncooperative with the deputies and actually battered three of our deputies. We initiated an investigation, which revealed that she had actually battered a boyfriend at the residence prior to our arrival… [Locklear] had claimed that she was injured prior to our arrival, although we did not see any evidence of it. Out of an abundance for caution, she was transported to a local hospital where she was evaluated prior to being booked into jail. She posted $20,000 bail and was released.”

A few months later, Locklear faced new misdemeanor charges: battery against a police officer, battery against an EMT and obstructing justice from an incident that took place at her home on June 24.

Police claimed they responded to a domestic disturbance and quickly separated Locklear and someone else. She then allegedly kicked one of the deputies, leading to her arrest. To test her level of intoxication, authorities called in medical personnel to examine her, whom she allegedly kicked as well.

After the arrest, Locklear checked herself into a treatment facility in July. However, in November she was placed on a 5150 hold after EMTs responded to her home when she was having some sort of episode. In May 2019, she was reportedly back in rehab.

“[Locklear is now in] an inpatient facility and her family desperately hopes she will finally get sober once and for all,” a source told the outlet at the time. “Heather is in a very dangerous place and her family and loved ones are once again scared for her life.”

The source added that Locklear “admits she has a problem but she refuses to work the steps beyond that.”