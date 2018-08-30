Heather Locklear Faces New Charges for Police Altercation

Heather Locklear will face three additional charges related to her recent arrest after she allegedly attacked a police officer and a first responder during a call at her house.

The embattled actress was arrested back in June after a disturbance call at her home in Southern California. Reports say the responders arrived to an intoxicated Locklear having punched the officer and the EMT as they tried to load her into a gurney.

According to TMZ, Locklear will be charged with one misdemeanour count of interfering with a law enforcement officer and two counts of misdemeanor batter for allegedly attacking the first responders.

The 56-year-old is currently at a rehabilitation facility in California, with reports saying she is still struggling and continues to call her boyfriend Chris Heisser, who has been linked to all of her recent struggles.

“He’s just been annihilated with it – nothing’s changed. It’s just her calling him from rehab versus her house. She’s climbing the walls in there,” a friend of Hessier’s told the Daily Mail in early August. “She’s freaking out from not knowing what he’s doing – going crazy in the place that she’s at. Just going nuts.”

The source said Hessier has visited Locklear, but she continues to call him “screaming.”

“It’s so unhealthy,” the source said. “She’s just screaming at him – the same thing she did before. Nothing’s changed. She’s going to get out and do the same thing.”

Heisser’s friend said he has not broken up with her because he thinks Locklear “needs her.”

“Everything is going on business as normal with her. The only thing she can’t get hold of in rehab is booze and she could check herself out any time,” the source said. “The only reason she’s staying in there is because she’s listening to her attorneys and they’ve told her it’s what she needs to do to avoid jail time.”

The outlet said at the time that despite Locklear being able to check out of the facility whenever she wants, her lawyers are advising her to stay put.

After her arrest in June, Locklear was rushed to the hospital a day later and placed on a psychiatric hold after she threatened to harm herself.

Locklear’s struggles seemed to begin back in February, when she ws first arrested for “misdemeanor battery on an officer” and “resisting or obstructing an officer.”

She then went to rehab for two months, and family thought she might be on the road to sobriety.

Hopefully this latest rehab stint will help.