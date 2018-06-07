Haylie Duff Welcomes Second Daughter Lulu Gray With Fiance Matt Rosenberg

Haylie Duff has given birth to her second daughter, Lulu Gray, with fiancé Matt Rosenberg, according to a sweet Instagram post from the couple on Thursday.

The singer-actress revealed a photo of Lulu in the arms of her beaming big sister, 3-year-old Ryan Ava Erhard, who even sported a toy crown for the big news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She arrived June 5th, and brought all her magic with her!” Duff captioned the photo. “Ryan is the happiest big sister & we are finally a family of 4! Meet our littlest one…Lulu Gray Rosenberg!”

The Real Girl’s Kitchen food blooger also posted a few photos of the new sisters to her Instagram story, writing “Ryan & Lulu” and “Sister snuggles” over them.

After announcing her pregnancy in January, Duff later wrote on her blog that she knew adding another member to her family would be quite an adjustment, especially for her firstborn.

“I am fully preparing myself for some lovely meltdowns as she adjusts to becoming a family of four, but for the most part, I think she is going to be an amazing big sister and couldn’t be more excited to see her step in to that role,” Duff wrote.

Duff, sister of actress Hilary Duff, previously said she was hoping for a little girl, so her daughters might experience the same bond she has with her younger sister.

“Truthfully, we really wanted another girl. My sister and I have such a special relationship. Ryan could have that bond of sisters. We would have been happy if it was a boy, but we’re pretty pumped that it’s a girl,” Duff gushed to PEOPLE.

In fact, Hilary even threw an April baby shower for her big sis, and raved about the occasion on social media.

“Was so happy to be home for the weekend celebrating my sister and this new little gift our family is getting! We are so excited love you so much @haylieduff you are a beautiful mama,” the “Come Clean” singer wrote on Instagram.

Although Duff and Rosenberg are engaged, the two have been too busy expanding their family to sit down and plan a date, saying that they “feel married already.”

Congratulations to the happy family!