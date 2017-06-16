Hayley Hasselhoff’s DUI Report Details Released, Blood Alcohol Nearly Double Legal Limit

Hayley Hasselhoff, the daughter of Baywatch star David Hasselhoff, was charged with DUI back in April and it is being reported that her blood-alcohol level at the time of the incident was nearly double the legal limit.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the 24-year-old Sharknado 4 actress blew a .14 during a breathalyzer test after passing out in her Mercedes on a freeway in Los Angeles. The legal limit in the state of California is .08.

Before Hayley was booked in jail, she had to be taken to the hospital for evaluation.

When the police found Hayley's vehicle, which came to a complete stop on the Fallbrook off-ramp on Freeway 101, she was passed out behind the wheel with her foot on the brake.

The cops were able to wake Haley and have her roll down the window. The police then made her get out of the car, and they took control of the vehicle.

Hayley reportedly smelled like alcohol and was unable to pass a field sobriety tests. The cops then arrested her for driving under the influence before she was taken to a nearby hospital for an assessment.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

She was booked at the Van Nuys jail and was there from 4 am until 6:30 pm. She was later bailed out for $5,000, according to Daily Mail.

Hayley faces up to 6 months in jail and could be forced to pay a $1,000 fine if she is convicted of the crime.