Harvey Weinstein Reaches Divorce Settlement With Wife Georgina Chapman

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and soon-to-be ex-wife Georgina Chapman have reached an eight-figure divorce settlement, according to Page Six.

The former couple reportedly signed the deal, which is estimated to be worth between $15 and $20 million, at the end of last year, with official paperwork expected to be filed in court within the next coming days.

The settlement came just as their marriage was reaching its 10-year mark. Their prenuptial agreement says Weinstein must pay Chapman $300,000 in spousal support for each year of marriage — and after a decade that figure jumps to $400,000.

As previously reported, Chapman could get as much as $12 million now that their 10-year anniversary has passed.

Chapman, a fashion designer, will also get a slice of their marital assets and other payments, sources said. Their holdings include a $15 million West Village townhouse and a $12 million Hamptons beach house.

Sources also said that the settlement process was so painstaking that it almost collapsed, which would have forced the parties to bring a public divorce case.

Chapman, 41, announced she was leaving 65-year-old Weinstein in October after a New York Times exposé accused the power producer of dozens of accounts of sexual misconduct, ranging from harassment to assault.

Weinstein and Chapman have two children, ages 7 and 4; Chapman will reportedly get primary custody.