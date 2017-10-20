Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Not Taking Rehab Seriously

Since the New York Times published an exposé detailing years’ worth of sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein, a string of actresses have come forward with their own claims against the producer, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Ashey Judd, Rose McGowan, Minka Kelly, Cara Delevingne and Lena Heady. Weinstein is now reportedly attending sex rehab, but a source tells Page Six that the producer doesn’t seem to be taking things seriously.

The source said that Weinstein is not being treated at an inpatient facility but rather at an outpatient facility that allows him to spend nights in a hotel. The insider added that the producer has also been falling asleep in sessions or talking on his phone.

“In one group therapy session, Harvey arrived 15 minutes late,” the source said. “Then, when it was his turn to speak, he launched into a speech about how this is all a conspiracy against him.”

As others were sharing their stories in group therapy, “Harvey fell asleep in his chair. He was only woken up by the ringing of his smuggled mobile phone [which is banned at the facility] . . . Harvey jolted awake, jumped up, immediately took the call and then ran out of the room,” according to the source, who noted that Weinstein is no longer joining group sessions and is undergoing individual sessions. He is reportedly accompanied by a therapist at all times.

A second source claimed that the first source’s allegations are false.

“He insists he never raped or assaulted anyone, and that all the encounters were consensual. He realizes he has acted like an a—hole, but he still insists he’s not a rapist. He does have his phone, but when he is in therapy he has to give it to someone else,” the source said, adding, “The characterization of what he said and what happened at the group session isn’t true.”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock