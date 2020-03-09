Harvey Weinstein Falls and Hits His Head in Jail, His Rep Claims

Convicted rapist and former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein fell Sunday morning while in custody at Rikers Island jail, his representative Juda Englemayer claimed to CNN Monday. Weinstein, who was convicted of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and another count of rape in the third degree last month, fell after becoming dizzy, Englemayer told the outlet.

“Harvey says his head throbs all the time and thinks he has a concussion. He has not been officially diagnosed,” Englemayer said, adding that Weinstein does not have a walker in jail, despite having used one to get in and out of court during his recent trial.

The spokesperson said Weinstein has “had a lot of time to think about his life and what he’s done” while incarcerated, adding, “He said he wasn’t a nice guy and that’s how he got here.”

Weinstein was hospitalized following his conviction on Feb. 24 due to a heart issue, for which he had a heart procedure last Wednesday, during which Engelmayer told the news network doctors had inserted a stent.

Weinstein is scheduled to be sentenced March 11 in New York State Supreme Court, facing between five and 20 years in prison. Following his conviction, one of Weinstein’s attorneys, Arthur Aidala, relayed his client’s message to reporters.

“The words he said over and over again to me is, ‘I’m innocent, I’m innocent, I’m innocent. How could this happen in America?’” Aidala said, as per Variety.

Meanwhile, Cy Vance, Manhattan District Attorney, said the women that testified about their assault “pulled our justice system into the 21st century,” as per ABC News.

“Rape is rape whether it’s committed by a stranger in a dark alley or a domestic partner in a working relationship,” he said.

The following day on PBS News Hour, he expounded on the role of the sexual assault survivors in testifying against Weinstein, condemning the defense for trying to discredit the women accusing Weinstein.

“In the examination of the survivors during the Weinstein trial, there was a lot of victim-blaming, a lot of harsh questioning of the survivors, which I don’t think, number one, was particularly effective, I also think really was counterproductive to the defense,” he said.

“The survivors who were asked these questions, they obviously responded with honesty, often with emotion. It was a difficult and a grueling experience for them,” he continued. “And, at the end of the day, I don’t believe that is necessarily the most effective way to cross-examine a survivor of sexual assault, as a defense attorney, having been a defense attorney for 20 years myself.”

