Harry Styles Causes One Direction Frenzy After Posting and Deleting Photo of Him Wearing Band's Shirt

Harry Styles is known for causing a stir with his unique sense of fashion, but now a certain stylistic choice has left One Direction fans in a tizzy. On March 5, Styles uploaded an Instagram Story that included a selfie photo of him wearing a simple black t-shirt displaying multi-colored headshots of each former group member of One Direction, including himself. Lettering beneath the pictures indicates the shirt was sold as merchandise for the boy band's 2011 "Up All Night" tour. However, as soon as the photo gained traction, Styles appeared to delete the Instagram Story, causing social media to become more of a frenzy. Of course, nothing on the internet is ever really gone, with internet sleuths even finding out where the shirt is currently sold online.

Fans of One Direction have hoped for any hint of a reunion since the group went on "indefinite hiatus" in January 2016. Styles' career has only skyrocketed since then, with the singer rarely mentioning his past in One Direction, making this photo an exceedingly rare shout-out. Some fans were happy that Styles acknowledged the group, while others have dared to read into the Story as indicating a future comeback for the five members. Others felt it was a cynical move to obtain trending status on Twitter, to which he heartily succeeded. Whatever the reason, it not only got Twitter and the rest of social media buzzing with nostalgia for the long-gone group but also showed the Grammy winner in a humble light by underlining his appreciation for the past. Read on to find out what Twitter had to say about Styles and his One Direction shirt disappearing act.