Harry Styles Causes One Direction Frenzy After Posting and Deleting Photo of Him Wearing Band's Shirt
Harry Styles is known for causing a stir with his unique sense of fashion, but now a certain stylistic choice has left One Direction fans in a tizzy. On March 5, Styles uploaded an Instagram Story that included a selfie photo of him wearing a simple black t-shirt displaying multi-colored headshots of each former group member of One Direction, including himself. Lettering beneath the pictures indicates the shirt was sold as merchandise for the boy band's 2011 "Up All Night" tour. However, as soon as the photo gained traction, Styles appeared to delete the Instagram Story, causing social media to become more of a frenzy. Of course, nothing on the internet is ever really gone, with internet sleuths even finding out where the shirt is currently sold online.
Fans of One Direction have hoped for any hint of a reunion since the group went on "indefinite hiatus" in January 2016. Styles' career has only skyrocketed since then, with the singer rarely mentioning his past in One Direction, making this photo an exceedingly rare shout-out. Some fans were happy that Styles acknowledged the group, while others have dared to read into the Story as indicating a future comeback for the five members. Others felt it was a cynical move to obtain trending status on Twitter, to which he heartily succeeded. Whatever the reason, it not only got Twitter and the rest of social media buzzing with nostalgia for the long-gone group but also showed the Grammy winner in a humble light by underlining his appreciation for the past. Read on to find out what Twitter had to say about Styles and his One Direction shirt disappearing act.
Harry Styles has deleted his Instagram story wearing a One Direction shirt. pic.twitter.com/Lq6G7E7fP4— Pop Base (@PopBase) March 6, 2023
"he deleted it"
"he deleted it" "it was accidentally posted" "he meant for it to be on his close friends"
meanwhile harry rn: pic.twitter.com/2FU8jCkTdX— kiara🎀is seeing harry !! (@hrryrem) March 6, 2023
One Twitter user wrote, "'he deleted it' 'it was accidentally posted' 'he meant for it to be on his close friends' meanwhile harry rn:" and posted a gif of Zendaya smirking conspiratorially. Point taken.prevnext
This changed the trajectory of my life
the way this changed the trajectory of my life for eternity https://t.co/hQD8MdBSzf— giuli. met louis ☁️ AOTV 16 (@FAITHIN28X) March 6, 2023
Another person was seemingly immensely affected by the Styles photo, writing, "the way this changed the trajectory of my life for eternity," (likely in jest).prevnext
Being printed on several objects as we speak
his ass thinking if he deleted it no one would see it as if we already don’t have it as wallpaper uploaded in every social platform and being printed on several objects as we speak pic.twitter.com/m83WahndkB— pilu AOTV 🌙✈️ (@callitdevotion) March 6, 2023
This user crowed about catching Styles in the act, writing, "his ass thinking if he deleted it no one would see it as if we already don't have it as wallpaper uploaded in every social platform and being printed on several objects as we speak."prevnext
A future when 1D get back together
If Robbie Williams came back for a big tour and 2 albums with Take That, i'm confident that maybe will be a future when 1D get back together too 🤟🏻❤️— Pablo RC (@jpab666) March 6, 2023
A hopeful fan sees potential in the deleted photo, tweeting, "If Robbie Williams came back for a big tour and 2 albums with Take That, i'm confident that maybe will be a future when 1D get back together too."prevnext
HE WEARS THIS REGULARLY
HE. HAD. TO. PACK. THE. SHIRT. WITH. HIM.
WHICH MEANS HE WEARS THIS REGULARLY pic.twitter.com/ff0UqkTki0— indi 💛 (@dosesatniight) March 6, 2023
Another commenter made the observation, "HE. HAD. TO. PACK. THE. SHIRT. WITH. HIM. WHICH MEANS HE WEARS THIS REGULARLY."prevnext
Can we talk about those criminal shoes
I know that Harry’s deleted insta story is amazing but can we talk about those criminal shoes for a sec. That’s the reason he deleted it. pic.twitter.com/wvYyAqoqcN— Mystickxx (@Mystickxxx) March 6, 2023
This Twitter user did not even mention the shirt due to being distracted by...other things. "I know that Harry's deleted insta story is amazing but can we talk about those criminal shoes for a sec. That's the reason he deleted it."prev