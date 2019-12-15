Harry Styles Breaks Silence Over Questions About His Sexuality

Harry Styles is not holding back when talking about his sexuality. In a new interview with The Guardian, the “She” singer denied he is “sprinkling in nuggets of sexual ambiguity” into this image to seem more interesting. The singer discussed his new album, Fine Line and responded to rumors of bisexuality.

The former One Direction member sparked speculation due to what some consider a “flamboyant” sense of style, including when he attended the Met Gala in new York in a sheer blouse and a pearl earring earlier this year. Styles told The Guardian he doesn’t think of fashion as “what women wear. What men wear.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If I see a nice shirt and get told, ‘But it’s for ladies.’ I think: ‘Okaaaay? Doesn’t make me want to wear it less though,’” he said. “I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, it all becomes a lot easier.”

“A part of it was having, like, a big moment of self-reflection. And self-acceptance,” he continued. “I think it’s a very free, and freeing, time. I think people are asking ‘Why not?’ a lot more. Which excites me. It’s not just clothes where lines have been blurred, it’s going across so many things. I think you can relate it to music, and how genres are blurring…”

Styles has been romantically linked to many celebrities including Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and model Camille Rowe. His choice of themes for his second album has also sparked speculation about his sexuality, with fans claiming the album contains lyrics that hint at him being bisexual, Us Weekly first wrote.

“It’s not like I’m sitting on an answer, and protecting it, and holding it back,” he told The Guardian. “It’s not a case of: I’m not telling you cause I don’t want to tell you. It’s not: Ooh, this is mine and it’s not yours. It’s: who cares? Does that make sense? It’s just: who cares?”

“Am I sprinkling in nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try and be more interesting? No,” he continued. “In terms of how I wanna dress, and what the album sleeve’s gonna be, I tend to make decisions in terms of collaborators I want to work with. I want things to look a certain way. Not because it makes me look gay, or it makes me look straight, or it makes me look bisexual, but because I think it looks cool. And more than that, I dunno, I just think sexuality’s something that’s fun. Honestly? I can’t say I’ve given it any more thought than that.”

“What I would say, about the whole being-asked-about-my-sexuality thing — this is a job where you might get asked. And to complain about it, to say you hate it, and still do the job, that’s just silly,” he added. “You respect that someone’s gonna ask. And you hope that they respect they might not get an answer.”

Photo credit: Getty Images