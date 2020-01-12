Harry Hains’ Death Has ‘American Horror Story’ Fans Mourning on Social Media

American Horror Story fans are reacting after former series star Harry Hains‘ death. Hains, who appeared in Season 5’s Hotel as a victim of Jeffrey Dahmer, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at the age of 27, according to a statement from his mother, Jane Badler. A cause of death for the actor has not yet been revealed, though Badler referenced her son’s struggles with addiction and mental health, something that Hains had opened up about in March 2019.

“RIP to a terrific actor [Harry Hains] from [AHS] who has died,” tweeted one fan. “Mental illness and addition are bastards of a disease. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts.”

“Harry was my best friend,” one of Hains’ friends wrote. “He was always there for me and he always brought love and light into my life. All the memories i have of him make me laugh so hard. He was such a great soul and person. He was a star that lite (sic) up any room he was in. He had an aura about him that everyone was drawn too! I love him and i love you. I took today off so please let me know if you need anything.”

“May he Rest In Peace,” wrote another on Twitter. “He was so young, had a whole life ahead for him :(“

“My deepest condolences Jane,” commented a fourth person. “I’m so sorry for your and your family’s loss. Sending you lots of love and prayers.”

“Mental illness is so real, so sad and a disease,” reacted another. “Breaks my heart for [American Horror Story] actor [Harry Hains].”

“Another light in our universe has dimmed,” wrote one fan. “I’m truly sorry for this. Hugs to you and your family from Seattle.”

Along with his role on AHS, Hains also holds a number of other credits, including starring as Noah on Netflix’s popular original series The OA. He was

A memorial service for Hains will be held at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles on Jan. 12.