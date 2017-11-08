Hollywood Pays Tribute to Harry Dean Stanton

Hollywood lost one of its most legendary character actors when Harry Dean Stanton died on Friday afternoon.

Stanton has one of the most intriguing acting resumes in the business, with screen-stealing roles in Twin Peaks, Pretty in Pink, Big Love and The Godfather Part II, among others.

Some of film’s greatest minds have already paid tribute to the late actor, who was 91.

Scroll through to see statements by David Lynch, Stephen King, John Carpenter and more.

David Lynch

One of the first to reach out with kind thoughts was Lynch.

Stanton and Lynch collaborated numerous times over the years. Stanton starred in 1990’s Wild at Heart, 1999’s The Straight Story and 2006’s Inland Empire.

The late actor also had a role in Lynch’s Twin Peaks saga. He starred as trailer park owner Carl Rodd in both the film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me and the Showtime revival series Twin Peaks: The Return.

“The great Harry Dean Stanton has left us,” Lynch wrote. “There went a great one. There’s nobody like Harry Dean. Everyone loved him. And with good reason. He was a great actor (actually beyond great) – and a great human being – so great to be around him!!!

“You are really going to be missed Harry Dean!!! Loads of love to you wherever you are now!!!”

Stephen King

Iconic horror author King also had kind words to share about Stanton.

Stanton appeared in the King adaptations The Green Mile and Christine. The author used one of the actor’s lines from the latter to display what was so great about his work.

“Harry Dean Stanton had the best line in CHRISTINE: “I’m selling’ this s—hole and buyin’ a condo,” King wrote. “Rest in peace, HD. You were great.”

John Carpenter

Speaking of Christine, the film’s director, horror icon John Carpenter, also sang the praises of Stanton.

“Harry Dean Stanton was a wonderful man, kind and full of humor,” Carpenter wrote. “He was also a great actor. Goodbye, Harry Dean. Rest in peace.”

The actor was also Harold “Brain” Hellman in Carpenter’s Escape from New York.

Joss Whedon & Scott Derickson

Never a dull moment.

Joss Whedon, who directed Stanton’s small part in The Avengers, shared an emotional black-and-white photo of the actor.

“Never a dull moment,” he wrote. “Can’t imagine telling him to rest.”

Scott Derrickson, the director of Doctor Strange and Sinister, shared a fond “farewell” to the actor, along with the same black-and-white photo.

Younger Directors

There has nary been anyone cooler than Harry Dean Stanton. I’m glad I got to see him smiling and kicking ass one last time in Twin Peaks. — Austin Vesely (@AustinVesely) September 15, 2017

Several directors from younger generations paid tribute to the enigmatic actor.

Slice director Austin Vesely shared his appreciation for Stanton’s “kick-ass” role in Twin Peaks: The Return.

“There has nary been anyone cooler than Harry Dean Stanton,” Vesely wrote. “I’m glad I got to see him smiling and kicking ass one last time in Twin Peaks.”

One of the sadder tributes came from Richard Kahan, who directed Stanton in his final film role, the titular character in Lucky. He shared a photo of himself with the late actor.

“Sad sad day,” Kahan wrote.

