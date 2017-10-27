Harry Connick Jr. Releases Tribute Video to His Wife and All Cancer Fighters

Harry performs & dedicates his song “(I Do) Like We Do” to his wife Jill & everyone who has ever gone through anything as horrible as cancer pic.twitter.com/PInSxaHuHZ — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) October 26, 2017

Days after opening up about his wife’s secret five-year battle with breast cancer, Harry Connick Jr. played a touching tribute for his wife on his talk show, Harry.

“I couldn’t think of any better way to end this show than to sing a song about relationships,” Connick Jr. said before playing out the episode. “If I didn’t have the relationship I have with my wife, Jill, I wouldn’t have anything. She’s everything in the world to me. And I not only want to dedicate this song to Jill, but to all the incredible men and women out there who have gone through something as horrible as cancer,” he said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I pray for you all every day. I love you very, very much and this song is for you,” he said before playing his famous hit “(I Do) Like We Do.”

Connick Jr.’s wife, Jill Goodacre, looked on from the audience as he and his band played the touching song for her.

More: Dog the Bounty Hunter Gives Update on Wife’s Cancer Battle

Earlier this week, Connick, Jr. and Goodacre told PEOPLE that five years ago, Goodacre was diagnosed with breast cancer — after receiving a clear mammogram.

“They said, ‘OK, looks good. Since you have dense breasts, just go across the hall for your sonogram,” Goodacre said. But something was detected during the sonogram, and after a biopsy, Goodacre received the news that she had Stage 1 invasive ductal carcinoma. Doctors said she would immediately undergo a lumpectomy and radiation.

“I was scared I was going to lose her, absolutely,” said Connick Jr., 50, whose mother died of ovarian cancer when he was 13. “I wasn’t going to let her see that, but I was. I know from losing my mom that the worst can happen. She’s my best friend, and I really don’t know what I would do without her.”

Five years later, Goodacre is finally able to stop taking Tamoxifen, an estrogen modulator taken in pill form that helps prevent the development of hormone receptor-positive breast cancers. She’s officially in remission and sharing her story with the world.

On Thursday’s episode of Harry, Goodacre said that her diagnosis was the “greatest shock” of her life.

In a transition of clips, the 53-year-old mother of three said to her husband, “Remember when you said it was going to be fine? I said it’s not fine.”