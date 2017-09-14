Harrison Ford Finally Responds to Carrie Fisher’s Book Detailing Their Affair

Before her tragic passing, Carrie Fisher revealed that she had an affair with Harrison Ford when the actors were filming the original Star Wars film in 1977.

The affair was detailed in her 2016 memoir The Princess Diarist, but Ford didn’t immediately respond to the revelations. Now the actor finally has spoken out, but he didn’t want to go into much detail when asked for his thoughts on the inclusion.

“It was strange. For me,” Ford told GQ. “Oh, I don’t know. I don’t know. You know, with Carrie’s untimely passing, I don’t really feel that it’s a subject that I want to discuss.”

Ford, who bowed out of the Star Wars franchise with 2015’s The Force Awakens, also confirmed that he did receive notice “to a degree” that the affair details were being published. He also said he has not read the book.

He was also pressed to reveal if he preferred “that it hadn’t been written,” to which he refused to answer.

At the time of the affair, Ford was 33 years old and married to Mary Marquardt. The couple had two children together. Fisher was 19.

Before Fisher’s December 2016 death, she defended the inclusion of the affair in the memoir, saying “It was 40 years ago” and it “was of a time.”

