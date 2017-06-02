‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran’s Cause of Death Confirmed

Happy Days star Erin Moran passed away at the end of April at the age of 59, and a final autopsy report has officially confirmed the cause of her death, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Moran died naturally from complications of stage 4 cancer, the report reveals, and no illegal narcotics were involved in her death, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department shared on Facebook.

Moran, who was best known for playing Joanie Cunningham on Happy Days, was found unresponsive on April 22 by authorities in Indiana after they got a 911 call. Early reports indicated that complications from cancer were her cause of death.

After the actress’ death, her husband, Steven Fleischmann, wrote an open letter about his wife’s last days, which Moran’s co-star Scott Baio shared on Facebook.

“It got so bad, so fast,” Fleischmann wrote. “I fell asleep, woke up about a hour later, still holding her hand and she was gone. She was just gone.”

