Hannah Gosselin Reveals Rare Photo of Her Spending Time With Brother Collin

Hannah Gosselin has reunited with her brother Collin.

On Tuesday, Hannah Gosselin, one of the sextuplets who became famous after her family appeared on the TLC series Jon and Kate Plus Eight, shared rare photos of herself with her brother, Collin, and her father, Jon Gosselin.

“So good to see Collin again I had so much fun shopping with him,” she captioned the collage of images that showed the siblings making silly faces and sitting with their father.

The images are some of the first of Collin to be posted since Kate Gosselin sent him to a home for children with special needs and came as Jon helped Hannah ring in her 14th birthday. The duo spent a long weekend together, with Jon posting a photo of them getting something to eat at Moe’s Southwest Grill.

“After a long weekend together, Hannah and I are enjoying some Mexican food,” he captioned the photo of himself and Hannah, the only one of his eight children that he has custody of.

Gosselin also posted a photo of all the sextuplets when they were younger to help celebrate their birthday, writing “Happy 14th Birthday to Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin!!! I can’t believe it’s been this long!!! Whew that when fast!!! Daddy loves you all very much!!!”

Gosselin later posted a photo of himself with Collin, writing “Glad I could celebrate my son Collin’s 14th birthday with him and his sister!”

Collin has remained somewhat of a “missing” sibling in all of mom Kate Gosselin’s posts, something that social media has been quick to pick up on and even quicker to comment on, though Gosselin previously revealed that she had sent her son to a special needs home.

“Collin has special needs. [There’s] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things. This has been a struggle we’ve had for a very long time, and it’s one I’ve dealt with on my own. I am confident he is in the best hands and receiving the best of what’s being offered for his situation,” she had told PEOPLE.

She also commented on her son in a letter she wrote that appeared in her 2010 book, I Just Want You to Know, in which she stated that Collin was “sweet, kind, and helpful,” but as he got older, he “challenged my authority greatly. At two and a half, you began testing and trying my parenting at every chance.”

Jon Gosselin later revealed that he had been “left in the dark” when it came to Collin and that he did not “know what’s going on.”