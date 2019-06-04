Twitter Reacts to Hank Williams Jr.’s Return to ‘Monday Night Football’

Controversial country music star Hank Williams Jr. made his return to ESPN‘s Monday Night Football.

In the new opening song, Williams is joined by Florida Georgia Line and Jason Derulo. The artists sing Williams’ “All My Rowdy Friends Are Here on Monday Night,” with its catchphrase, “Are you ready for some football?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new MNF theme – yikes pic.twitter.com/w50PuUVdFv — The Spun (@TheSpun) September 11, 2017

His introductory musical number was eliminated from the show in 2011 after he directed intemperate comments towards then-U.S. President Barack Obama. Before that he was a mainstay on the program for over 20 years.

“‘Monday Night Football’ had the most iconic music video in sports television history with Hank Williams Jr.,” ESPN said in a statement. “Fans told us they missed it, so we’re excited to bring this popular segment back to ESPN for the 2017 N.F.L. season with some new twists. We expect to make a formal announcement soon.”

Many Twitter users agreed with ESPN’s statement and expressed their excitement for Williams’ return.

“Pretty ready for Hank Williams Jr y’all. Monday night feels whole again,” one user wrote.

I’m low key pretty excited to have Hank Williams Jr. back on Monday Night Football. — Mike Nunn (@NunnBetta) September 11, 2017

WHOOO!! Welcome back to Monday Night @HankJr “Are You Ready for Some Football!” — Justin Crasto Jr. (@b3nT_JCrasto16) September 11, 2017

However, many were opposed to ESPN’s decision to rehire Williams.

“Disgusted that [ESPN] is bringing back hank williams,” one Twitter user wrote. “Will stop watching espn products.”

Another wrote, “Stupid of [ESPN] to bring back a racist, bigoted individual in Hank Williams Jr.”

Now that Donald Trump is president, ESPN thought it was safe to bring back Hank Williams Jr. — Joe Davis (@ByJoeDavis) September 11, 2017