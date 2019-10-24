‘Hamilton’ Star Miguel Cervantes’ Wife Kelly Gets Sweet Tattoo in Tribute to Late Daughter Adelaide

Miguel Cervantes’ wife unveiled a sweet new tattoo dedicated to the memory of their late daughter Adelaide. The Hamilton star’s daughter passed away earlier this month just a few days before her fourth birthday. On the day of the little girl’s birthday, Kelly Cervantes decided to honor her daughter with the tattoo, revealing it to her followers on Instagram Thursday.

“Last week, on Miss Adelaide’s birthday, my mom and I did a thing,” Kelly wrote Instagram alongside a series of images from their trip to get matching ladybug tattoos — a referencing to the little girl’s nickname, Adelaidey Bug.

She added that her mother also got the same tattoo on her neck, and that it was actually her idea to commemorate the girl with the fresh ink.

Adelaide spent almost her entire life battling seizures and passed away on Oct. 12 after entering hospice care, just five days before her birthday on Oct. 17.

Both Kelly and Miguel shared tributes to their daughter that day on social media.

“Four years ago today you came barreling into this world. Five days ago you left it. We love you so much, Adelaideybug. I hope you’re eating alllll the cake. Happy birthday,” Kelly wrote alongside a photo of her husband kissing their daughter shortly after her birth.

Miguel also posted an image from when Adelaide was a newborn and wrote: “Happy birthday to our baby sister. We will celebrate you today and every day.”

The new tribute post comes a few days after the couple announced Miguel would be returning to the Chicago production of Hamilton.

Kelly first announced the tragic news of Adelaide’s death earlier this month with an Instagram post.

“The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening,” Kelly wrote in the caption of the social media post. “Miss Adelaide Grace left us early Saturday morning. She went peacefully in my arms and surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain, reactions and seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after.”

The family held a memorial for the little girl this past Sunday, PEOPLE writes, where Miguel spoke at the end of the service.

“To all of Adelaide’s army, to all who touched her and comforted her and tried to save her, you will always be a part of our family,” the actor and singer said at the time. “Adelaide will live on in all of us. I think she’s dancing and smiling right now.”