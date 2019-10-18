‘Hamilton’ Star Miguel Cervantes and Wife Kelly Pay Tribute to Daughter on Birthday Days After Tragic Death

Miguel Cervantes and wife Kelly Cervantes are celebrating their late daughter Adelaide on what would have been her fourth birthday. On Thursday, the Hamilton star shared a photo of Adelaide when she was just a newborn, writing, “Happy birthday to our baby sister. We will celebrate you today and every day,” adding two heart emojis and a birthday cake emoji.

Likewise, Kelly posted a throwback photo of Cervantes holding Adelaide soon after she was born. “Four years ago today you came barreling into this world. Five days ago you left it. We love you so much, Adelaideybug,” she wrote. “I hope you’re eating alllll the cake. Happy birthday.”

Fans immediately took to the comments sections of both posts to send their condolences and wish Adelaide a happy birthday.

The couple announced Saturday that Adelaide died in hospice care amid a battle with epilepsy. They shared the news with a heartbreaking black and white photo showing her empty bedroom.

“That machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening,” Kelly captioned the photo. “Miss Adelaide Grace left us early Saturday morning. She went peacefully in my arms and surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain, reactions and seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after.”

Miguel, best known for playing the leading role in the Chicago production of Hamilton, addressed the painful loss in a statement on Sunday.

“The Cervantes family is heartbroken to announce that their baby girl Adelaide Grace passed away early Saturday morning,” the statement read. “She was held in the loving arms of her family as she peacefully achieves the ‘calm’ for which they’ve been searching for so long. They would like to extend their deepest, heartfelt gratitude to all who have reached out with words of support and prayer and will continue to feel all the love as they go through this difficult time.”

A few days later, he shared an update on how he, Grace and their young son Jackson were doing, writing that they were “doing ok.”

“We are comforted knowing there are so many people sending positive vibes. We are seeing all of it,” he wrote.

Wednesday, Kelly shared a photo of her hand holding Adelaide and Jackson’s hands. Adelaide wore a shirt clad in donuts while Jackson was in a shirt featuring a bacon-and-eggs design. “Together forever, like bacon and eggs… and donuts,” she wrote. “Thank you to everyone for the love, support and condolences.”

The couple has also posted about a memorial service which will be held in Chicago on Sunday and will be open to the public. An invitation shared by Miguel shows that it will be held at Harold Washington Chicago Public Library at 10 a.m.