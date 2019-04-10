Halsey Once Considered Prostitution While She Was Homeless

Halsey recently revealed that she once considered prostitution while she was homeless.

While giving a speech at the Ending Youth Homelessness: A Benefit for My Friend’s Place gala Saturday evening, the singer opened up about her difficult life before she became a world-famous pop star.

“When I was living in New York, I was a teenager. My friends were picking out decorations for their dorms, and I was debating on whether or not I should let a stranger inside of me so I could pay for my next meal,” she said, per a story by USA Today.

“It wasn’t because I did something bad,” Halsey continued. “It wasn’t because something was wrong with me, and it wasn’t because my parents didn’t love me — because they did very much. But a series of unfortunate circumstances led me to be in that position, and it can happen to absolutely anyone.”

This is not the first time that Halsey has opened up about her life living on the streets, as in 2016 she revealed to Rolling Stone that before fame came along she dropped out of college and her parents kicked her out of their home.

“I remember one time I had $9 in my bank account and bought a four-pack of Red Bull and used it to stay up overnight over the course of two or three days,” she recalled, “because it was less dangerous to not sleep than it was to sleep somewhere random and maybe get raped or kidnapped.”

It was a destined-meeting with Capitol Music Group executive Jeremy Vuernick — who has since become the company’s executive vice president of A&R — that changed her life forever.

“When I met him, I had crazy hair, I had one demo in my pocket and I was carrying a gray duffel bag,” Halsey went on to say in her speech. “Sat down in his office, his cubicle … and he asked me, ‘What’s in the bag?’ I looked him dead in the eyes and I said, ‘This is my house.’”

“When I tell people that story, they go, ‘Oh my gosh, you went from being homeless to being a pop star, that’s amazing. We should help these people because we don’t know what they could become.’ Wrong,” she added. “We shouldn’t help … because there’s a chance that they could turn into a celebrity. We shouldn’t help because they could really make something of themselves — because they are something right now.”