Halsey Gives ‘Quarantine Update’ in New Bikini Video

Halsey has given her fans a “quarantine update” on how she’s handling the coronavirus outbreak, taking to Instagram in a brand new bikini video. In her post, the singer is seen dancing in a yellow swimsuit, rocking out to the Harry Styles song “Canyon Moon.” In addition to her revealing bikini, Halsey is also seen donning a pair of large sunglasses, as she grooves around in her Los Angeles home bathroom.

In her caption on the video, the “Without Me” singer wrote, “Quarantine update. Sorry I haven’t been online, clearly I have been very very busy. Trying to make the best of this weird time and thinking of you all.” Many of Halsey’s fans and followers have since commented on her post, with one writing, “You’re living the best life you can rn and it makes me happy.” Another added, “Instantly recognised that bikini from the Melbourne show I was at.” Someone else said, “Be careful,I’m worried about you.” A fourth fan offered, “Oh to be Halsey vibing to Harry Styles.”

The new comes as many are speculating that Halsey has called off her romance with actor Evan Peters, who she began dating in September 2019. The most glaring clue that they are no longer together, is the fact that Halsey has deleted all photos of Peters from her Instagram account.

Additionally, she was also recently spotted having dinner with her ex-boyfriend, singer Yungblud, who she dated just before the American Horror Story actor. Other fellow music industry stars Halsey has dated include rappers Machine Gun Kelly and G-Eazy.

During a previous interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Halsey shared that she had decided to stop dating musicians “for my own benefit.” She continued, “When I’m dating another musician, I’m doing everything in my power to help them succeed and watch them shine.”

“I want them to take up all the space and be the best they can be because they deserve it and they should be! I obviously fell in love with them for a reason and I think they’re amazing and I want everyone to think they’re amazing,” Halsey also said. “At some point, I’m like, ‘Where do I fit in this box?’ At a certain point, I was like, ‘I need to get a bigger box.’”

At this time, Peters does not appear to have commented on the status of his relationship with Halsey.