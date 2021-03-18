Halle Berry Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Nahla on Her 13th Birthday

✖

Halle Berry's daughter, Nahla is officially a teenager, and she's marking the occasion on Instagram. The John Wick 3 actress shared a rare snap of her oldest child alongside a sweet message of birthday celebration. "No matter how many times I tell her I love her, I love her more than that," Berry wrote. "Happy 13th Birthday, Nahla Boo."

Berry shares Nahla with her ex-boyfriend, model Gabriel Aubry, who she dated from 2005 until 2010. Berry also has a 7-year-old son, Maceo, whose father is French actor Olivier Martinez. Berry and Martinez were married from 2013 until 2016. Berry told Entertainment Tonight in April that quarantining and homeschool her two kids was difficult. "It's a nightmare for me. It's a nightmare," Berry admitted. "This is like a wash of a semester; they're really just not learning anything and it's hard. I have a 6-year-old, and what I learned is that when 6-year-olds see other 6-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there's 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and color because there's 25 other ones doing it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Like so many parents, Berry is looking for the positives amidst the difficult spots. "At home, there's not 25 other ones doing it. So, to get them to focus and realize they're at home but yet they're at school, it's really been a challenge," she continued. "But I have enjoyed having all this extra time with them. We have been making good use of the time when they're not in school. When I'm not cracking the whip for school, we do have a lot of family time, storytime, and bonding time that we don't often get to have, so there is the silver lining."

Berry has talked in the past about what it's like being a famous mom, and that no matter how many movies she stars in, being a mom is her favorite gig. "Being a mom is the best job, but my kids don’t care about who I am outside of this house," she hilariously told InStyle in 2019. "My daughter got a sense of who I am from friends at school. And — this is funny — for the last year, my son has been saying my full name really loudly in public like, 'Halle Berry, can you pass me the ketchup?' It’s just so embarrassing! He knows it gets a reaction from people, but he can’t quite figure out why.