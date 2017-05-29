Halle Berry Reveals Ripped T-Shirt Photo, Pokes Fun At Love Life

While many men out there plot and ponder how they could woo Halle Berry, she has a message for them and she’s not pulling any punches.

Summer’s coming… let’s shine up our crowns ladies! Let’s do it like @justmike_ A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 27, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

Looking like a rock star, Berry shared the above photo of herself in a torn up t-shirt that says, “No More Boyfriends,” and she included the caption, “Summer’s coming… let’s shine up our crowns ladies!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The caption is attributed to Just Mike The Poet, and the t-shirt is part of his official merchandise line that promotes his self-help book, The Boyfriend Book.

Mike’s official summary of the book is as follows: “The newest collection of short stories, thoughts and poems from Just Mike The Poet. In 2016, 300 women sat down with Mike, and after three hours, 299 of them agreed that they never want a boyfriend again. Find out why.”

Up Next: Halle Berry Goes Completely Nude In Risqué Instagram Pic

It’s certainly a compelling idea, and with the rough time Halle Berry has had in the romance department throughout her life, it makes perfect sense that she’d want to share with other women something she discovered to be empowering for her.

Berry was first wed to David Justice, a now former MLB star. The couple was married from 1992 to 1997, but that came to an end in a very messy divorce.

Later, in 2001, she married singer Eric Benét but, unfortunately, that relationship came to an end four years later when Benét admitted to cheating on her.

Next, Berry began dating model Gabriel Aubry. After giving birth to their daughter Nahla in 2008, Halle ended that turbulent relationship as well.

Finally, Halle married actor Oliver Martinez and the two had a son named Maceo, but, sadly, that marriage also ended in divorce just last year.

More: Halle Berry Slips out of Her Dress (and Everything Else!) for Steamy Post-Oscars Video

[H/T: Daily Mail]