Halle Berry Reveals ‘Ripped Abs’ in Latest Intense Workout Photo

Halle Berry is celebrating “Fitness Friday” by inspiring her followers to hit the gym. The actress took to her Instagram account Friday afternoon with a post-workout photo showing off her “ripped abs,” providing the perfect inspiration for anyone struggling to pull themselves from the couch and fit in a workout.

“Happy [Fitness Friday], everyone!” Berry, 53, captioned the image. “There’s no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it. One of my goals for [Bruised The Movie]? Ripped Abs – and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable!”

“This [Fitness Friday], I encourage you guys to set your bar. What is your fitness goal? Set the BAR higher than you think, share your goal in the comments and HOLD yourself to it,” she continued. “The work won’t be easy, but that pay off? Worth every damn second.”

Berry concluded her post by encouraging her followers to check out her Instagram Story, where she documented her workout, “courtesy of my performance coach [Mubara Malik], aka ‘Bar’ and put that inner-warrior to the test!”

The photo, in which the Catwoman actress wears a pair of black-and-white leggings and a black top, her hair pulled back and covered with a dark blue bandanna, was met with plenty of praise and envy from Berry’s 6 million followers. As of this posting, the photo has been liked more than 218,000 times, with thousands of comments pouring in, many sharing their own plans to get in shape.

“Oh wow! You are always so inspiring [Halle Berry],” one fan wrote. “I want me a six pack too! Time to smash some goals!”

“Halle, seriously, you and your abs just motivated the heck out of me,” another commented. “It’s obvious you’re working hard and steady; what an inspiration you are. Thank you!”

“You look amazing as always!” added a third. “My goal is to incorporate HITT cardio into my fitness routine at least 5 days a week.”

The actress, who is set to produce, star in ,and make her directorial debut with Bruised, has become something of a fitness guru and frequently takes to social media to inspire others. Just last Friday, she shared another “[Fitness Friday]” post of her boxing, crediting her new role for introducing her “to so many incredible individuals – professional athletes and trainers that have pushed my inner-warrior to places I would have never imagined!”