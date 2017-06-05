Halle Berry Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After She Cradles a Bump on the Red Carpet

Halle Berry has the Internet buzzing! The 50-year-old actress stepped out onto the red carpet at the Bufferfly Ball in Los Angeles in a form-fitting silver sequined dress and jacket.

A post shared by Demetria Lucas D’Oyley (@demetrialucasdoyley) on Jun 4, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

Berry placed her hands on her stomach in one of the photos and appeared to be cradling a baby bump.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite what appears to be a telling photo, the star’s rep denies the rumors.

“It is absolutely not true. She is not pregnant,” her rep told Us Weekly.

The Monster’s Ball star is already mom of daughter Nahla, 8, with ex Gabriel Aubry, and also has a 3-year-old son, Maceo, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. Berry and Martinez filed for divorce after two years of marriage in October of 2015.

Berry opened up about how she deals with motherhood in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2009.

“Having a baby takes so much from you. It’s the most glorious thing you’ll ever do, but the aftermath is not so glorious,” she said after giving birth to Nahla. “I used to work a lot because I had nothing better to do. What I’ve learned, especially by having a baby, is that you can’t bring that stuff home anymore.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @voodoo104