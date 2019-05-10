Halle Berry Posts T-Shirt Snap With Drake Lyrics and Fans Are Loving It

Halle Berry recently posted a snap of herself wearing a T-shirt with Drake lyrics and fans are loving it.

The grey sleeveless shirt says “Here For A Good Time Not A Long Time,” and it comes from a 2015 song titled “Blessings,” which is by rapper Big Sean and features Drake and Kanye West.

Berry also alluded to the song in the caption on her post as well.

View this post on Instagram Wayy up I feel blessed 🙏🏽 🎶 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 9, 2019 at 11:21am PDT

Berry’s followers have since been showering her with compliments and positive messages.

“I need that t-shirt in my life! You look great, as always,” one person gushed.

“Beautiful Work of ART You Are! You Are Beautiful against that Background Ms. Halle. But, actually against Any Background,” another fan said.

“How is it possible for someone to be so beautiful?!” someone else asked.

The post comes just a week before the debut of Berry’s new movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, in which she plays an assassin alongside Keanu Reeves.

The actress previously revealed that she suffered a terrible injury while training for the role, saying, “I broke three ribs when I was rehearsing for John Wick… It’s like a badge of honor for me, we don’t know how it happened,”

“I worked for a little while with broken ribs until I could no longer do it,” she continued, adding that the injury was so severe, she was worried that director Chad Stahelski would have her recast, but he didn’t. “He waited for me to heal, when I came back I felt better.”

Berry went on to admit that she pushed through “hours and hours of stunt training” for the film. “It’s gun training, it’s dog training, then it’s just strength training on top of that with my trainer, and it’s watching my diet.”

Regarding her co-star, Reeves, Berry said, “It was pretty amazing. It was a little terrifying at first because he’s so damn good, and I wanted to be on the same level as him. I didn’t want to disappoint him.”

Notably, the role and training for it ended up being a stepping stone, as in her next film Berry will be playing an MMA fighter. “It was through surviving John Wick training I knew I was capable,” she said of taking on the new role, then joking, “I just hope I don’t lose my teeth.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum opens in theaters next Friday, May 17.