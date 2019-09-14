Halle Berry Has Perfect Clapback Following Troll’s Remarks About Her ‘Construction Worker’ Hands

Halle Berry had the perfect response to a fan who tried to insult her hands on Instagram. The Oscar winner shared a close-up of her hand with a butterfly on Instagram Monday to share a look at her “spirit animal.” Berry took the high road when one of her 5.6 million followers slammed her hand.

“Today I was touched by an angel,” Berry wrote in the original caption, adding a butterfly emoji and the hashtag “spirit animal.”

“The hands of a construction worker,” one person replied.

Rather than lash out at the Instagram user, Berry laughed the comment off. “I knew somebody was gonna crack on the [hand],” Berry wrote, adding three rolling on the floor laughing emojis.

Other Instagram users shared compliments to Berry’s hands.

“I see a beautiful hand that has attracted the most beautiful of Gods creatures. Your authentic expression and artistry is your gift. Thank you and much love,” one person wrote.

“Look closer y’all…. there isn’t the first callous or dry skin anywhere on that hand. Just beautiful color and lines,” another wrote.

“Hands of a very hard working woman who is a goddess,” another wrote.

Berry also got more positive comments from Instagram followers on Friday thanks to her latest Fitness Friday post.

“Good morning and happy #FitnessFriday! Whether we like to admit it or not, recovery is an ESSENTIAL part of our fitness journey,” Berry wrote. “Can’t do one without the other, simple as that, and it’s a lesson I’ve learned the hard way. So today’s #PHITTalks will cover all of your recovery based questions. We’ll be talking sore muscle recovery, achilles’ injury rehab, chronic fatigue, leg cramps and why when you’re sick you need walk away from the equipment, sit ya bun bun’s down and chill!”

The photo earned more than 800 comments, many of them from fans sharing stories of the positive impact from Berry’s Fitness Friday posts on Instagram and her Instagram Story.

Berry, 53, began her Fitness Friday posts in January 2018. In the first post, she introduced her fans to trainer Peter Lee Thomas, who recently appeared on her Instagram page again in August.

Berry was last seen on the big screen in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Her next film will be Bruised, a MMA drama that will make her directorial debut. In the movie, she will play a former MMA fighter whose 6-year-old son suddenly shows up on her doorstep and she has to take care of him while training for one more big MMA fight. According to Deadline, Berry will work with the same team that created the fight choreography in the John Wick films.

