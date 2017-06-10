Halle Berry Mocks Pregnancy Rumors Flaunting Flat Stomach In Sheer Top

Halle Berry is not happy about the baby rumors and has responded by showing more of her body to prove once and for all that she is the furthest thing from pregnant.

The 50-year-old actress bared her toned stomach to show fans and the paparazzi that the only bump she was sporting last week, was strictly food related.

With the help of a sexy sheer top, the mom-of-two undoubtedly proved there’s no bun in her oven and she looked fierce doing it!

Halle was photographed leaving Cecconi’s restaurant in West Hollywood, and she showed off just enough to seemingly throw shade on everyone who jumped to pregnancy conclusions based on photos taken just days ago.

A post shared by Ramses F. (@kingramsestha1) on Jun 9, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

But to be fair, Halle did seem to be sporting a baby bump when she showed up to the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles on June 3. If the pictures of her midsection wasn’t surprising enough, the actress was also cradling her stomach.

Rumors she was expecting baby number three immediately started spinning out of control, which forced the brunette beauty to address the pregnancy talk head on.

“Can a girl have some steak and fries?? 🙄😉,” she wrote via Instagram on June 5, along with sharing a gorgeous headshot of herself looking annoyed. But perhaps her verbal denial wasn’t enough, as days later she clearly decided to let her stomach do all the talking!

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

In addition to Halle posting on social media, her rep reiterated that the star is definitely not pregnant when speaking to to Extra on June 5.

Halle is already the proud mother of nine-year-old daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry and son Maceo Robert Martinez, 3, both of whom she had with exes.