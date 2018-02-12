Halle Berry Poses With Chiseled Personal Trainer Who Looks Just Like Her Ex

Halle Berry celebrated Fitness Friday by posting a photo with her personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, who looks curiously like her ex-boyfriend, Gabriel Aubry.

The 51-year-old Berry posted a dramatic photo with Thomas, along with a photo and a short clip of them working out. Berry offered her followers tips about the two workouts in the post.

“Here are two simple exercises you and your boo can do at home. It’s a plank with a squat and each person gets a workout at the same time,” Berry wrote. “Squats for butt and legs and plank for core and upper body. Do 20 reps for 10 sets. If you’re just beginning, do 10 reps for 5 sets. Swipe left to see the exercise. Enjoy!”

Berry has been posting “Fitness Friday” messages and photos for the past few weeks, sharing hints and tricks she has learned from Thomas. She started her new tradition on Jan. 12, when she praised Thomas’ expertise.

“This man has changed my life,” she wrote. “Besides being an all around wonderful human, he’s a trainer, martial artist, fellow actor, and nutrition specialist! With his help, I have learned so much about fitness and nutrition and I’m excited to share it with all of you. He’s taught me boxing, self defense, and much more. Not only am I in the best shape of my life, but I can actually defend myself and most importantly… my children! As a woman there is nothing more empowering. I’ll be launching [Hallewood] very soon and within that community, Peter will be laying it out! In 2018, he’ll help all of us get healthier, stronger and more fit!”

While Berry’s fans are impressed with Thomas’ skills, The Daily Mail pointed out that Thomas looks similar to Aubry, the model who dated Berry from 2005 to 2010. After the couple broke up, they had a messy, public custody battle over their daughter, nine-year-old Nahla.

On Feb. 6, Berry shared a photo of herself with Nahla on Instagram.

“If you’re a parent like me, you know that raising kids today is no joke. I try to be very intentional with my words,” she wrote. “So I tell her every chance I get to be fearlessly, relentlessly and unapologetically true to HERSELF!”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Halle Berry