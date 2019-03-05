Halle Berry Bares Her Back to Show off Elaborate Tattoo

Halle Berry recently took to Instagram to bare her back and show off her elaborate tattoo.

In the photo, Berry is standing shirtless at her stove with her back visible, which boats a vine tattoo with leaves from the small of her back up to her neck.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Who says I’m not a mermaid,” she wrote in the caption, seemingly referring to her sparkling skirt that is also shown in the picture.

Many of Berry’s fans and followers have commented on her new photo, with one writing, “One beautiful back!”

“Do your thang Ms Berry!!!! Love the tattoo,” another person said, while someone else stated, “Lovely seafaring art … I recently had a tattoo on my upper right arm: an eagle with the word, Always… written underneath. The call of the sea and of the air. Elements to dive and fly for. Have fun, always.”

Berry took most of 2018 off and only starred in Kings, a film which co-starred Daniel Craig. She will next appear in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which opens in theaters on Friday, May 17.

Recently, Berry partnered with screenwriter, producer, and actress Lena Waithe (Master of None, The Chi) to reboot the 1992 Eddie Murphy film Boomerang — which Berry co-stared in — as a TV series for BET. Both women serve as Executive Producers on the show.

In January, Waithe spoke with EW about the new series and opened up about how Berry was a huge part of the reason the project came to fruition.

“I’m here to give you a rebirth — Halle Berry pushed me on that,” she admitted. “She’s like, ‘Lena, we did the 1992 version of this movie where it’s, like, black people are getting mercy. It was me, it was Robin Givens, Eddie Murphy. We did that. You gotta do something new for your generation.’ I want people to feel like this is the Atlanta version of Boomerang, on BET. That was how I pitched it. But then it evolved into something on its own. I think by the third episode, people are going to forget it was a movie.”

“This is a journey I’m taking the audience on with these six amazing, interesting, unique characters who are gonna put you on a beautiful ride about what it means to be young, gifted, and black—and exhausted from always trying to be perfect all the time,” she added about the reboot series. “And we all have trauma from our parents that we can’t shake. That is our journey: to shake our trauma into fine art.”