Halle Berry Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday With Racy Selfie, and Her Famous Fans Love It

Halle Berry turned 53 on Wednesday, Aug. 14, and the actress is looking as good as she ever has, judging by the selfie she shared to celebrate. Berry used Instagram to post a photo of herself dancing while wearing a wet white tank top that read “No Bra Club,” an organization in which the Oscar winner was participating during her photo shoot, which she captioned: “Leveled up, Circa ’66.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Aug 14, 2019 at 9:53am PDT

Several of Berry’s famous friends commented on the snap including Ciara, who offered some flame emojis and the comment, “Happy Birthday Hot Mama!”

Viola Davis wrote, “Happy birthday Halle! What a beautiful soul you are. Love you sis.” “Happy Birthday Beautyyyy,” shared Jada Pinkett Smith, while Naomi Campbell commented, “Happy Birthday beautiful lady.”

Berry’s Instagram is a mix of snaps from photo shoots, images of the actress getting her sweat on and the occasional post about her kids, 11-year-old daughter Nahla and 5-year-old son Maceo.

“I get to tell my own stories and share my own photos on Instagram,” the actress shared in a new essay for InStyle. “Being able to run my own PR in a way on social media has been liberating. It wasn’t just to say, ‘Oh, look at my fabulous life.’ It was like, ‘How can I use this as a platform to represent who I am and to show my love of art? How do I fit my kids — the biggest part of my life — in there without exploiting them?’ I wanted the first image I posted in March 2016 of my bare back to show a woman who was feminine, strong, and in touch with her sexuality.”

While her children’s faces are always hidden in the photos she shares of them, Berry’s love for her kids is clear, like in this post when she shared a snap of the trio on a boat in celebration of Mother’s Day.

“They put the JOY in my world !” she wrote. “Blessed up !”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 12, 2019 at 12:35pm PDT

In her essay for InStyle, Berry called being a mom “the best job.”

“The only thing I want at the end of the day is for my children to say, ‘You weren’t perfect, you didn’t do everything right, but you were a good mom,’” she said. “I spent almost 10 years being in mom mode. Now that my youngest is starting kindergarten, I feel like I can get back into my life, and that’s important. I want to keep challenging myself and proving that I can still follow my passions, take risks, and take on characters who make me feel alive. But I prove that to myself, not to anyone else. I think that’s what keeps us young. It keeps me connected to my children because I’m alive in the world.”

