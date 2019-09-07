See Hailie Scott Mathers’ ‘Thirsty Thursday’ and ‘Calves’ Photos That Have Fans Jealous in the Comments

Hailie Scott Mathers posted a tongue-in-cheek photo on Thursday, and fans have been firing off comments ever since. Mathers, who is the daughter of rapper Eminem, posted a photo drinking a smoothie with the caption “my kind of thirsty thursday” paired with some colorful emojis. The photo is simple and just shows Mathers smiling as she sit on a couch in one of the several Beyond Juicery + Eatery locations in Michigan.

View this post on Instagram my kind of thirsty thursday 😋🍓🍌 A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Sep 5, 2019 at 5:06pm PDT

However, the picture’s simplicity did not slow down fans of her Instagram page and her dad’s music. The flirty caption and the influencer-chic look led to an outpouring of comments from supporters

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll through to see some of the reactions.

Compliments

“Love this pic because even if you’re nervous is doesn’t come across, on the surface you look calm and ready,” one fan wrote.

“Thirsty Thursday,” one fan wrote with an added laughing emoji. “Loving your hair!!!”

More Compliments

View this post on Instagram don’t selfie and drive A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Aug 22, 2019 at 4:11pm PDT

“You’re so beautiful,” one Eminem fan account wrote.

Another supporter wrote, “Nobody does it like Hailie.”

Even More Compliments

“Love the simplicity of this photo,” a fan wrote, adding, “natural beauty.”

“Do you even know how much my self-esteem is sinking everytime i see a new picture of yours??” a starstruck fan wrote.

Comments About Her Mom and Dad

“You are so much like your mum when she was younger,” a fan wrote.

“Princess,” another wrote using emojis. “Daughter of a [King] and Queen.”

Compliments, Continued

“YOURE (sic) SO BEAUTIFUL,” an enthusiastic fan wrote. “HOW IS THIS EVEN POSSIBLE?”

Another added, “Love your hair!”

Beyond Juicery + Eatery Lovers

“My daughter is a manager there, hope you enjoyed your juice!” a local fan wrote. “She sadly missed you.”

A second wrote, “Heyyyyy I had a strawberry banana smoothie today too!”

A third added, “One of the owners of my restaurant owns Beyond Juice! Happy to see you supporting.”

Calves

View this post on Instagram (this shirt had pockets 🙌🏼) A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Sep 3, 2019 at 5:50pm PDT

Mathers also recently a posted photo nonchalantly showing off her toned calves, which drew loads of praise from fellow fitness enthusiasts.

“Damn, Calf muscles on fleek!” one fan wrote.

“Those calf muscles though,” a second admirer added.

A third wrote, “Clothing items with pockets are always the best! Damn those calf muscles.”

A fourth added, “The calf flex.”

Hailie’s Instagram Info

Mathers has been providing a steady stream of updates lately, which fans can see my following her account at @hailiejade.

She currently has 1.7 million followers, and that amount is growing every day.

Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images