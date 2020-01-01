Hailie Jade Mathers Celebrates the New Year With a Boozy Selfie

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers is ringing in 2020 in style. On New Year’s Day, Mathers wished her followers a happy holiday while also showcasing exactly how she spent the day herself. On Instagram, Mathers posed in a sparkly, metallic jacket while holding a glass of wine. Of course, she didn’t just post a stunning photo, she also wrote a simple and sweet message about 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Jan 1, 2020 at 10:57am PST

“happy new year,” she wrote, and included some clinking champagne glass emojis to boot. “i am so excited to see what 2020 has in store…”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Mathers is busy celebrating the New Year, her father is still caught up in a bit of drama with Nick Cannon. And Mathers has even been dragged into the diss track-related mess.

In case you missed it, Eminem and Cannon have been exchanging diss tracks aimed towards one another. Eminem, in his feature on Fat Joe’s “Lord Above,” referenced his years-long feud with Mariah Carey, Cannon’s ex-wife.

“Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though/I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note,” the “Slim Shady” rapper rhymed on the song. “But that other dude’s whipped, that p— got him neutered/Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped/Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do shit/I let her chop my balls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick/I should quit watchin’ news clips, yeah/My balls are too big, I should be talkin’ pool/’Cause I got scratches on my pocket, fall when I’m takin’ shots at you.”

In response, Cannon released multiple diss tracks of his own, one of which even referenced Eminem’s daughter by name.

“Call Kim/Somebody get Hailie,” he rapped on “The Invitation.” “And that other kid you raisin’ that ain’t even your baby.”

“My baby-mama killed you off a decade ago,” he continued, referencing Carey and Eminem’s feud. “You’re still cryin’ about it, b– now who really the h–?”

Eminem did respond to Cannon’s first diss track, “Pray for Him,” on Twitter.

“I demand an apology Nicholas, you’ve made my gardener so jealous!” the rapper wrote on Dec. 9. As of right now, their feud is still an ongoing matter.

Even though her father may still be in the midst of this feud, at least Eminem’s daughter, Mathers, appears to be enjoying the New Year drama-free.