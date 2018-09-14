Hailey Baldwin Takes Critics of Her Relationship With Justin Bieber Head-on While Dishing on Wedding Details

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber got engaged earlier this summer after reconnecting and dating for just a few months, and rumors have been swirling ever since about when the couple is planning on tying the knot.

Speaking to The Cut, Baldwin addressed criticism she’s received in regard to her wedding, with some having deemed the model, who is 21, and the 24-year-old Bieber too young to get married.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My sister was 24 when she got married, and my parents also got married when they were young, too,” Baldwin said. “I see no reason to wait. When you know it’s right, it’s right.”

She added that her parents are fully supportive of their daughter’s plans.

“I said to them, ‘You’d stop me if you didn’t think this was the right decision, right? And they didn’t,” Baldwin recalled. “I think they love him more than me!”

While she didn’t divulge the date of the pair’s nuptials (though she did say the wedding will take place in 2019), she did share a few details about her plans for décor.

“I just picture lights strung everywhere,” Baldwin said, adding, “I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful.”

She also noted that she has chosen a wedding dress designer, but does not yet have her gown. As for the wedding party, it will be a family affair.

“My sister will be my bridesmaid,” Baldwin revealed. “I was hers last year. And maybe Justin’s little sister as a flower girl. Is 10 too old?”

Apparently, Baldwin and Bieber may in fact be already legally married, with PEOPLE reporting that the two visited a courthouse in New York City on Thursday.

A religious source claims the two were legally married at the courthouse and plan to have a religious ceremony and celebration with family and friends in the near future.

“They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” the source said.

Baldwin and Bieber got engaged in July, with the “Sorry” singer confirming the news with a post on Instagram.

“Listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” he wrote. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.”

Bieber continued, “My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin