Hailey Baldwin Hits Back at Halloween Critics Over ‘Fake Christian’ Comments With a Little Help

Hailey Baldwin Bieber turned a yes or no question into an essay on the history of Christian holidays in her defense of celebrating Halloween. Baldwin has also been called a "fake Christian" for celebrating the holiday, but she doubled down on her right to dress up. Baldwin even said her future children with Justin Bieber will celebrate.

On Wednesday night, Baldwin shared comments written by Hillsong pastor Nathan Finochio, reminding her audience that many Christian holidays started as different celebrations before being redefined, notes BuzzFeed. Finochio was asked by one of his Instagram followers, "Halloween yes or no."

"I'm a Christian. Do you have any idea what that means historically? It means I redefine everything in culture," Finochio wrote in response. "Pagan Feast of Winter Solstice? Oh that's now JESUS BIRTHDAY. Pagan Feast of Spring Planting? Oh that's now EASTER WEEKEND. Pagan Celtic Festival involving dressing up and warding off evil spirits? Oh now it's All Saints Day and we celebrate the VICTORIOUS CHURCH THAT HAS OVERCOME THE BLOOD OF THE LAMB!!! CANDY PLEASE!!!"

He continued, "I'm not afraid of the world. I'm not afraid of any devil or demon or incantation. They are terrified of me. Halloween is now MY HOLIDAY and I am claiming all candy for the glory of God and the celebration of the Saints. What now? I'll dress up however I like! My favorite characters, pop culture stuff, whatever. It's my party and you're invited. I'm alive today and a Saint tomorrow. Give me candy."

At the bottom of her repost, Baldwin added "Yasss," showing her agreement.

Baldwin's decision to repost Finochio's message might have been a response to Instagram users who blasted her for celebrating Halloween after she asked for costume designs. One person asked, "Aren't u a Christian?"

"Yes. I still dress up for Halloween," Baldwin replied.

Another person called her a "fake Christian," to which Baldwin replied, "Our kids are gonna celebrate too."

Baldwin and Bieber married in September 2018 in a New York courthouse before hosting a formal ceremony in South Carolina earlier this month. They have talked about wanting children in the past, although they are not planning to rush into it.

"I love kids, and I can't wait to have my own," Baldwin, 22, told Vogue Arabia late last year. "I would say that now, that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon."

"Love dates with you baby.. one day Ill be doing daddy daughter dates..... not hinting at anything soon I'm not in a rush. i just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while," Bieber echoed in a July 11 Instagram post from Disney World.

Photo credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images