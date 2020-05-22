Hagen Mills' Girlfriend Faces 'Long Road of Recovery' After Actor Shot Her, Killed Self 

✖

Erica Price, the ex-girlfriend of actor Hagen Mills, faces a "long road of recovery" after Mills shot her before turning a gun on himself and taking his own life Tuesday. Price is facing extensive medical bills, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help her and her family following the tragic incident. The page has raised more than $7,000 in just two days. In an update Friday, the page's organizer revealed Price is now home recovering.

Mills, 29, shot Price, 34, at her Mayfield, Kentucky home while her mother Tammy Green-Price watched in horror with their 4-year-old daughter Mila. Green-Price told the Daily Mail Mills took her hostage while waiting for Price to come home. When she did, Mills asked to resume their relationship, but the confrontation quickly became violent. Mills fired at Price twice, and Green-Price thought her daughter was dead. She said she believed Mills would shoot her next, but instead he turned his weapon on himself.

The Mayfield Police Department said Mills shot Price in the arm and chest when she arrived home, reports PEOPLE. Police arrived just after 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, where they met Price outside. She said Mills was inside and shot himself. Green-Price and their daughter were not injured in the incident. Mills was declared dead at the scene. Price was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The incident left Price with "injuries that needed immediate and ongoing medical treatment," according to the GoFundMe page, organized by Bailey Jones. Price now faces expensive medical bills and it is "unlikely" she will be able to work again, according to the page. "If you are able to help financially, I know she would be forever grateful," Bailey wrote. "If you are to contribute financially, then please continue to send your prayer, as Erica has a long road of recovery ahead of her."

On Friday, Bailey added an update, telling donors the money is going straight to Price's savings account. Price was discharged from the hospital Thursday and is "in good spirits." She is now resting with her daughter and was thankful for the "tremendous outpouring of support that she has received from her friends, family, and even complete strangers."

Mills was an actor, having appeared in an episode of Baskets in 2016 and the upcoming horror movie Star Light. He was arrested in March on rape, sodomy and kidnapping charges and was reportedly bonded out on Monday. Green-Price said Mills was "obsessed" with Price and stalked her. He was "terrorizing my daughter for months, years actually," Green-Price told the Daily Mail.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.