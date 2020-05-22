Hagen Mills Dead: Victim's Mother Reveals She Was 'Prepared to Die' During Attempted Murder-Suicide

✖

Tammy Green-Price, the mother of actor Hagen Mills' ex-girlfriend Erica Price, said she was "prepared to die" as she held the former couple's 4-year-old daughter as Mills shot Price Tuesday. Mills shot Price in the Mayfield, Kentucky home she shared with Green-Price, then turned the gun on himself when he believed Price was dead, Green-Price said. Price, 34, survived the shooting, which happened just a day after Mills, 29, was reportedly bonded out of jail.

Green-Price, 55, told The Daily Mail she was looking after the former couple's daughter Mila when Mills burst in with a pistol. He tied Green-Price's arms with duct tape and waited until Price arrived a half-hour later. Mills asked Price to resume their relationship, but the situation turned violent after Mills looked at his ex-girlfriend's phone. He fired two shots at Price, who then ran around a corner to hide, Green-Price said. "There was blood everywhere," she recalled.

"I thought I was next. But the baby was behind me and my only real thought was to shield her," Green-Price explained. "I somehow managed to nudge her down on the couch then closed my eyes and prepared to die. I heard the gun go off, I heard his body hitting the floor and I finally opened my eyes and realized I was alive."

Green-Price realized that Price was still alive and reached the bedroom, where she called 911. Price told police Mills turned the gun on himself, reports the West Kentucky Star. Price was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries. Green-Price and Mila were not injured. Mills was found dead at the scene.

"I think he believed she was dead, as soon as she hit the floor he shot himself," Green-Price told The Daily Mail. "This man was obviously a very troubled soul. I would love to talk about what an awful person he is, but there's no point in that." She described her daughter as a "beautiful person" and a "very giving, kind soul." Price will be "ok," but was put in isolation at the hospital due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mills was arrested in March on rape, sodomy, wanton endangerment and kidnapping charges. He was reportedly bonded out Monday. The actor appeared in a 2016 episode of FX's Baskets and the 2013 movie Bonnie & Clyde: Justified. He has a role in the independent horror movie Star Light, which will be released on Aug. 4. Green-Price described him as a "failed actor" who was "terrorizing my daughter for months, years actually."

One of Price's friends started a GoFundMe page to help Price with medical expenses. So far, more than $5,600 has been raised. "If you are able to help financially, I know she would be forever grateful. If you are unable to contribute financially, then please continue to send your prayer, as Erica has a long road of recovery ahead of her," the page reads.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.