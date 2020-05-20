Hagen Mills Dead: See Actor's Last Tweet Before Alleged Murder-Suicide

Police are continuing to investigate what they think may have been an attempted murder-suicide that claimed the life of actor Hagen Mills. Mayfield, Kentucky police responded to a 911 call of a woman who had been shot on Tuesday evening. When they arrived on scene, officers found Erica Price with gunshot wounds, and pronounced Mills dead at the scene. Reports state Mills shot at Price before turning the gun on himself. It seems as though Mills wasn't a huge social media user because his last tweet, which was written in 2017, reads, "I'm just an ignorant country boy, but i did find out that works..." as it was tagged with an Instagram post.

Mills allegedly shot Price in both the arm and chest when she walked through the door according to Heavy.com. Price's mother and 4-year-old daughter, whom she shares with Mills, was also inside the home when shots were fired. After Price had been shot at, when police arrived after responding to the call around 5:45 p.m. local time, she was able to explain to them what happened and told them Mills was still inside. Price was taken to the hospital and is considered to be in stable condition at the moment.

The 29-year-old's representatives have not commented on his death thus far, and according to TMZ, his memorial service is being handled by the funeral home in Mayfield. As for Price and Mills' relationship, the two share their daughter together and were not dating at the time of his death, but had been co-parenting their little girl. Just last month, Mills was arrested on rape, sodomy, wanton endangerment and kidnapping charges and was reportedly bonded out of jail according to the Western Kentucky Star.

Mills is known for his role in the FX series Baskets — which was canceled in 2019 — and had also made an episode appearance in Swedish Dicks, a procedural parody that is currently in limbo between cancellation and renewal right now. The show highlights the lives of two private detectives who are unlicensed from Sweden who try and build a life in Los Angeles, California. Although the young actor had been absent from the screen the last few years, he was set to make his return this year. Mills starred in the independent film Star Light, a horror film that was slated to release in August, however, it's unclear at the moment whether the coronavirus pandemic has affected its release date or not.