Gypsy Rose Blanchard Speaks out in 'Prison Confessions' Docuseries

Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently launched back into the headlines after recently earning an early release from prison. She'll be released sometime in December, and onlookers won't have to wait long to hear from her on her sentence, her abusive childhood, and her decision to aid in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

There have been a few documentaries and creative projects based on Blanchard's story, including HBO's Mommy Dead and Dearest, Love You to Death on Lifetime, and Hulu's The Act, based on Michelle Dean's 2016 BuzzFeed article starring Patricia Arquette and Joey King as Dee Dee and Gypsy Rose respectively.

Now, upon her release from prison, a three-part documentary on Lifetime titled The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard will premiere across three nights on January 5, 6, and 7 at 8 p.m. ET. PEOPLE shared the trailer for the documentary, giving Blanchard her first chance to speak out.

"After a lifetime of silence, I finally get to use my voice to share my story and speak my truth," Blanchard said in the trailer. "As a survivor of relentless child abuse, this docuseries chronicles my quest for liberation and journey through self-discovery...I am unapologetically myself and unafraid to expose the hidden parts of my life that have never been revealed until now."

Dee Dee Blanchard's death was discovered in June 2015. While Gypsy Rose was initially thought to be abducted, it was later revealed that she and Nick Godejohn were involved and both were charged with first-degree murder. After their arrest, the story was flipped on its head when it was revealed that Blanchard's mother had fabricated health and medical problems for years, making the daughter a victim of Munchausen by Proxy Syndrome. Dee Dee Blanchard had suffered from muscular dystrophy, leukemia, and much more. She also wouldn't allow her daughter to speak during doctor visits and threatened that any escape attempt wouldn't be believed.

"I couldn't just jump out of the wheelchair because I was afraid and I didn't know what my mother would do," Gypsy Rose said. "I didn't have anyone to trust."

Godejohn ended up sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Blanchard said she had told Godejohn to commit the murder and had maintained a relationship with him before meeting in person. The couple later separated, but Godejohn called the moment "magical." The documentary from TLC will show Blanchard's new love, husband Ryan, while other family members will offer their views on what happened.