Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Popular Meme About Brad Pitt’s Girlfriends With Epic Quip

Gwyneth Paltrow finally chimed in on the popular meme about how Brad Pitt weirdly looks like his girlfriends with a hilarious comment on Instagram.

On Friday, Man Repeller founder Leandra Cohen shared the screenshot of the news article that started the meme. “Brad: The man who looks like his girlfriends,” the headline reads. Paltrow, who famously dated Pitt for two years before they called off their engagement in 1997, noticed it and quickly replied.

“Or we like to look like him, let’s face it,” Paltrow said.

The meme kicked off in July when Twitter user Sarah McGonagall posted the screenshot of the article and kept the threat going by sharing even more examples of Pitt looking like the women he dated over the years. Some photos of Pitt with Paltrow show the two with blonde hair, parted similarly. Other photos taken during his relationship with Angelina Jolie show him with slicked back hair, matching her ‘do on the red carpet for Maleficent.

Looking back on their relationship in a recent Wall Street Journal interview, Paltrow said she was grateful it did not work out with Pitt.

“Cameron Diaz and I talk about this all the time,” Paltrow told said in December. “We’re like, ‘Thank God in the early ’90s there were [so few] paparazzi. Thank God.’ We cry in gratitude that no one was following us around and seeing what we were doing,”

The Oscar winner added, “I remember when Brad Pitt and I broke up, it was on the cover of the New York Post and there was no one outside my house. That would never happen today.”

Today, Paltrow is married to television producer Brad Falchuk, who is best known for his work with American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy. She was married to Coldplay singer Chris Martin from 2003 to 2014, and their divorce was finalized in 2016. She has two children with Martin, daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12. Falchuk also has two teenage children from a previous relationship.

“We are still doing it in our own way. With teenage kids, you’ve got to tread lightly. It’s pretty intense, the teenage thing,” Paltrow told the Wall Street Journal. “I’ve never been a stepmother before. I don’t know how to do it.”

Paltrow, 46, said she feels people are “probably better equipped to choose our life partner when we are halfway through life,” adding, “But generally we have to pick our spouses a lot earlier because of the whole procreation piece…. For me it has been more of a process, and so I feel really lucky to have met this person who is an incredible, true partner.”

As for Pitt, he recently reached a temporary custody agreement with Jolie over their six children, Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. They reportedly spent the night at Pitt’s house for the actor’s 55th birthday on Dec. 18.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage/Getty Images