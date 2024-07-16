Why Gwyneth Paltrow's Mother Blythe Danner Was Just 'Raced to the Hospital'

The 'Will and Grace' star is 'completely fine' after she suffered a medical episode while attending a charity event.

Gwyneth Paltrow's mother, Blythe Danner, is doing well after she suffered a medical incident while attending a charity event in The Hamptons over the weekend. The Will and Grace alum, 81, was taken by ambulance from Springs Food Pantry's E.A.T in the Hidden Gardens 2024 event at the Corbett Estate on Saturday, a source told PEOPLE.

Details of the incident remain unclear, but a source told the outlet that "it was early on in the event and she sat there for a while as they took her vitals. It didn't look that bad, but they took her away anyway."

Danner's representative said the actress is "absolutely Ok." A representative for Paltrow's company Goop told PEOPLE added that Danner was "completely fine."

(Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow (L) and Blythe Danner attend the 11th Annual Golden Heart Awards benefiting God's Love We Deliver on October 16, 2017 in New York City.)

The Tony and Emmy award-winning actress has faced health scares in the past. After discovering a lump in her neck in 2018, she was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare form of cancer that is also the same disease that killed her husband Bruce Paltrow in 2002.

"Everyone is touched by cancer in some way, but it's unusual for a couple to have the same cancer," she told PEOPLE in 2022. "I remember I looked up at heaven and said to Bruce, 'Are you lonely up there?'" she says. "It's a sneaky disease. But I'm fine and dandy now. And I'm lucky to be alive."

In addition to chemotherapy and radiation, Danner underwent three surgeries following her diagnosis, with the third procedure in 2020 removing the cancerous tissue. Danner said throughout her ordeal, she wasn't "quaking in my boots. I don't have any fear of death at all."

Reflecting on her mother's cancer battle, Paltrow said, "my mother is genuinely one of the strongest people I know. I hope if I ever go through anything like that, I can be like her."

Danner and Bruce, a director and screenwriter, were married for 32 years until his death in 2002 from oral cancer. Along with Paltrow, the couple also shared son Jake Paltrow.

Just like her Oscar-winning daughter, Danner is a renowned actress known for her appearances in series like Meet the Parents and Will and Grace, as well as films like 1776, The Prince of Tides, To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, and Forces of Nature. She also has dozens of stage credits, most notably playing Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire on Broadway, which earned her a Tony Award nomination in 1988. She now works as an advocate with the Oral Cancer Foundation.