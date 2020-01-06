Gwyneth Paltrow Has Fans Talking After Revealing Golden Globes Pic From the Backseat of Her Car

Gwyneth Paltrow shared her “favorite part” of the Golden Globes 2020 with fans: “getting home.” The actress posted a photo from the car on her way back from the award show, and many had thoughts on the post. Paltrow racked up over 400,000 likes on the candid shot.

Paltrow was kicked back in the car on the way home from the Golden Globes on Sunday night. The actress had her gown hiked up to her hips and her legs propped up on the seat in front of her. She seemed eager to relax after night of formal wear and heavy conversation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The best part of the night is always getting home,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

Fans related to Paltrow here, agreeing that it is a good feeling to leave a formal event and get comfortable again. However, many lamented the fact that she had to get out of her stunning dress for the night.

“Wish I recorded my jaw dropping when you walked on stage! best dressed best bod,” one fan wrote.

“That dress is lightning,” echoed another.

View this post on Instagram The best part of the night is always getting home 🧡 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jan 5, 2020 at 9:23pm PST

“My fav part is ripping my shoes and bra off,” added model Ashley Graham.

Paltrow presented an award at the Golden Globes this year, and also promoted some of her current and upcoming work. She has a starring role in the Netflix original series The Politician, and the streaming service is also airing a new series about Paltrow’s wellness brand, Goop. The Goop Lab trailer dropped on Monday, and the series premieres on Friday, Jan. 24.

Needless to say, that made the Golden Globes a big occasion for Paltrow to do some self-promotion, and she pulled out all the stops. On her Instagram Story, she took fans along with her through a day of wellness preparation. She began with a “sweat session” at her favorite yoga studio, followed by a massage, and then a facelift.

Paltrow took a break to grab lunch with her husband, Brad Falchuk, before getting her hair, makeup and jewelry in order. Paltrow wore her diamonds under her sheer dress, including two Bulgari necklaces which shone through the fabric. Counting her earrings, her outfit for the night totaled about 100 carats, according to a report by PEOPLE.

All this makes a big impression ahead of Paltrow’s new show. The actress hosts the series, which has six episodes in total, taking viewers through all topics related to wellness, from the self-indulgent to the painful.



The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow premieres on Friday, Jan. 24 on Netflix.