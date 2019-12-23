Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates the Holidays With Topless Red Photo

It may be winter, but Gwyneth Paltrow has temperatures rising with her latest Instagram post. On Sunday, the actress and Goop founder, 47, took to Instagram to show off her “pre-Christmas schvitz” in a topless photo from her at-home sauna. The sultry photo, cast in red, immediately set the comments section on fire.

“Getting my pre-Christmas schvitz on in a miraculous [Clearlight Sauna] [heal with heat],” Paltrow captioned the snapshot. “I love this thing.”

In the image, Paltrow wore nothing but her bikini bottoms as she covered her chest with her arms.

Shared with her 6.7 million Instagram followers, the comments section quickly flooded with praise.

“Looking good have a great Christmas,” wrote one fan.

“Amazing woman, so strong and confident in the person she is!” praised another follower. “Showing the world her natural beauty.”

“How are you ageing backwards?” another person asked.

Not long after wowing fans with her Instagram post, the Goop founder was spotted with husband Brad Falchuk and her 15-year-old daughter Apple in Aspen, Colorado. The actress and her 48-year-old beau met up with a few friends, including her ex Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson, while they did a bit of shopping Sunday afternoon, according to the Daily Mail. The trip then made their way to the local Goop store.

Just last month, the wellness brand released its 2019 Holiday Gift Guide titled “Ridiculous by Awesome Holiday Gifts,” with gifts ranging from a $250 Luxe Brass Fire Extinguisher to a $275,00 Lunar Rock Edition of Norman Mailer’s Moonfire. Other items on the list included a $250,000 “reserved trip to space” with Virgin Galactic, a $25,000 custom plant music installation, and, as a more risqué option, a $1,350 “Restraining Arts Kit” that is “bound to please.”

Proving just how unafraid they are of the risqué, the brand released a sultry Christmas ad in which Paltrow gifts herself a vibrator.

“The holidays are here. Because they never turn out how you imagine, you must cherish the joy of getting ready,” a narrator says in the ad, according to PEOPLE. “First, put on a record to set the mood. Oh yeah. Do everything in slow motion. Make this feeling last.”