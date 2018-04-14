Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Bachelorette Weekend With Bikini Snapshot

Gwyneth Paltrow is enjoying her last moments of being a bachelorette this weekend before she ties the knot with television producer Brad Falchuck.

The Oscar-winner shared a photo from her party on Friday, sporting a blue bikini at the beach in Cabo, Mexico. The 45-year-old actress captioned the image simply with hashtags, “hen weekend” and “Costa Palmas.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Entertainment Tonight, fashion designer Stella McCartney and actress Cameron Diaz are among the friends rumored to be at the party.

Paltrow reportedly got engaged to Falchuk, who worked with Ryan Murphy on Glee and Scream Queens, in November 2017. They started dating in 2014 and met on the set of Glee. They were seen in public for the first time together in September 2015 at the Scream Queens premiere. The couple finally acknowledged their engagement in January.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship,” the couple said in a statement on Jan. 8.

The Goop founder also told ET in January that she was not planning on a big wedding.

“I think I’m [too] old to have a big wedding and a big ole white dress and all that,” she said. “I gotta dial it back.”

Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2003 to 2014. Their divorce was finalized in July 2016, but they both remain a big part of each other’s lives. They co-parent their two children, Apple, 13; and Moses, 11. Martin was even recently seen in photos with Falchuk.

“Obviously if I could have stayed married to the father of my kids, that’s kind of the dream, but it didn’t work out for me,” Paltrow told ET in January. “So you have to adapt and learn, learn your lessons and move on, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Falchuk was previously married to TV producer Suzanne Buknik Falchuk from 1994 to 2013, and they are parents to two children. He has earned six Emmy nominations for his work on Glee and American Horror Story.

“For the first time, I feel like I’m in an adult relationship that is sometimes very uncomfortable – because he sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven’t been held to before,” Paltrow said in her Goop magazine’s January issue. “What came up in the first couple of years of our relationship was how incapable I was in this realm – how I feared intimacy and communication.”